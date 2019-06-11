PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Update: Release Date, What's New, and More

AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
PUBG Mobile is receiving its 0.13.0 update tomorrow, and ahead of that, the developers have posted the changelog on Twitter. PUBG Mobile is the mobile version of the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds that was developed by Tencent Games studios. It was released globally for Android and iOS in early 2018. Since then, the game has garnered much attention thanks to its swiftly growing player base and the massive revenue it was generating. The original for PC, PS4, and Xbox One also helped popularise the 'battle royale' genre, and soon Epic Games' Fortnite got its own battle royale version, while EA launched Apex Legends earlier this year to capitalise on the craze. Read on for all the details about the PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update
In a tweet on the official PUBG Mobile handle, the developers have revealed the PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update will be released on June 12. Keeping previous rollouts in mind, gamers can expect the update to be released in India in the second half of the day. The developers put the game offline earlier today for maintenance ahead of the update's release tomorrow. That maintenance is now over.
In the changelog published on the PUBG Mobile site, the company revealed the changes that the 0.13.0 update will bring. The biggest of these is the addition of Team Deathmatch to EvoGround, described as a new mode that "features fast-paced firefights in both FPP and TPP." Players will now also enjoy an upgraded third-party app prevention system and enhanced detection of cheating behaviour via the Virtual app, emulators, and modifiers.
The PUBG Mobile developers have also added an MVP showcase system at the end of each match, and all players will receive a default MVP pose. There is now also a dedicated button for climbing, and this can be enabled from settings. The Godzilla theme that was recently showcased by the company as part of the PUBG Mobile x Godzilla: King of Monsters crossover, is also a part of the update. Finally, PUBG Mobile also received a popularity gift and ranking reward, while a Charisma Ranking system has also been introduced.
Here's the full changelog of the PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update:
- Added Team Deathmatch mode to EvoGround. This new mode features fast-paced firefights in both FPP and TPP. Players can also create their own rooms with room cards
- Added control settings for FPP. Players can now have separate settings for TPP and FPP
- Upgraded 3rd party app prevention system and enhanced detection of cheating behavior via Virtual App, emulators and modifiers
- Added MVP showcase system at the end of each match. All players will receive a default MVP pose. The top 3 players in Classic mode or the MVP of the winning squad in TDM will be featured
- In Vikendi, players will now leave footprints, trails and tire tracks on snow
- Added a dedicated button for climbing that can be enabled in the settings
- When killed by friendly fire, now players can decide if the teammate should lose merit or not
- Added a Godzilla theme. Godzilla themed lobby background will be available together with many themed events and rewards after the update
- Added new popularity gift and ranking reward. Every week, the top 100 players in the list may collect the title All-time Popularity or Recent Popularity
- Added Charisma Ranking. The permanent outfits and firearm/vehicle finishes collected by a player will increase their Charisma
New Achievements:
Victory Legion: Complete 1/5/10/20 matches with Dominating in Team Deathmatch
Alpha & Omega: Get the first kill and final blow in a Team Deathmatch
T-800: Achieve Terminator 1 time in Team Deathmatch
Envoy of War: Complete a series of missions in Team Deathmatch.
Other Improvements
- Survive Till Dawn and Darkest Night changes:
1. The old zombies have been replaced by 4 types of new zombies
2. Liquid Nitrogen Grenades now leave behind a cloud of freezing smoke on the ground for a long period after explosion, reducing the movement speed of any unit in the area
3. Added new mode combat modifiers
4. Certain zombies now have new abilities: Tanks will empower nearby allies; Skinners can slow nearby players
5. A new factory has replaced the police station
- Inventory improvements:
1. Players can now combine items in batches
2. Equipped items will be displayed on top
3. Duplicated new items will no longer be indicated by a red dot and the "new" tag
4. The Backpack and Helmet tabs have been moved to the Customization tab.
- Arcade mode opening times have been adjusted. Mondays and Wednesdays: Sniper Training & War; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Mini-Zone & Quick Match; Fridays to Sundays: All Arcade modes are available. All times are in UTC
- Protective items are now 25% more durable. Their effectiveness remains unchanged
- Players can now bolt/reload a bolt action rifle while moving instead of completing the process while aiming down sights
- Improved the animation in FPP when running while holding an SMG.
- Vehicles now have improved feedback on explosions
- Event Center now has improved interactions and better tutorials for the event missions
- Crew Challenge Qualifying Round has been expanded. Now 6 qualifying matches will be held every day, up from 5. Each squad can participate up to 3 matches per day, up from 2. Each squad is allowed to participate a total of 18 qualifying matches, up from 12. And new items have been added to the Crew Shop
- Players who have registered for Crew Challenge will now receive a notice 10 minutes before a match starts
- Players can now collect all rewards from daily missions, progress missions and achievements all at once
- Added 3 new Clan Insignias for Lv. 7, Lv. 9, and Lv. 10
- Added a latency indicator to the main screen. Green, yellow, and red represents a good, average, or bad connection
