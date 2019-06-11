PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Update: Release Date, What's New, and More

PUBG Mobile is receiving its 0.13.0 update tomorrow, and ahead of that, the developers have posted the changelog on Twitter. PUBG Mobile is the mobile version of the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds that was developed by Tencent Games studios. It was released globally for Android and iOS in early 2018. Since then, the game has garnered much attention thanks to its swiftly growing player base and the massive revenue it was generating. The original for PC, PS4, and Xbox One also helped popularise the 'battle royale' genre, and soon Epic Games' Fortnite got its own battle royale version, while EA launched Apex Legends earlier this year to capitalise on the craze. Read on for all the details about the PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update release date

In a tweet on the official PUBG Mobile handle, the developers have revealed the PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update will be released on June 12. Keeping previous rollouts in mind, gamers can expect the update to be released in India in the second half of the day. The developers put the game offline earlier today for maintenance ahead of the update's release tomorrow. That maintenance is now over.

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update changelog: What's new

In the changelog published on the PUBG Mobile site, the company revealed the changes that the 0.13.0 update will bring. The biggest of these is the addition of Team Deathmatch to EvoGround, described as a new mode that "features fast-paced firefights in both FPP and TPP." Players will now also enjoy an upgraded third-party app prevention system and enhanced detection of cheating behaviour via the Virtual app, emulators, and modifiers.

The PUBG Mobile developers have also added an MVP showcase system at the end of each match, and all players will receive a default MVP pose. There is now also a dedicated button for climbing, and this can be enabled from settings. The Godzilla theme that was recently showcased by the company as part of the PUBG Mobile x Godzilla: King of Monsters crossover, is also a part of the update. Finally, PUBG Mobile also received a popularity gift and ranking reward, while a Charisma Ranking system has also been introduced.

Here's the full changelog of the PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update: