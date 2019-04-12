The PUBG Mobile 0.12 update release date has been revealed by Tencent. According to a prepared statement from the company, the newest update to the battle royale game is out next week. If we go by past updates, you can expect it on April 16 with downtime a day prior. In addition to this, the PUBG Mobile 0.12 update also brings the PUBG Mobile Darkest Night mode. Here players can team up or go solo to fight off hordes of zombies and poison gas for 30 minutes to escape.

PUBG Mobile 0.12 update patch notes

Survive Till Dawn 2.0 – The PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 survival game mode will be revamped with new gruesome ghouls and never-before-seen ballistic weaponry for even more nightmarish gameplay.

survival game mode will be revamped with new gruesome ghouls and never-before-seen ballistic weaponry for even more nightmarish gameplay. Darkest Night – Players can team up or drop-in solo to survive the undead invasion and toxic gas until evacuation.

Spectator Mode – Players can observe the action live by spectating the matches of their friends, Crew and Clan members.

Crosshair Modifications – The red dot, holographic, 2x scope and 3x scopes can be adjusted to different colors, along with multiple shape variations of the red dot reticle.

And before you ask, no PUBG Mobile's door glitch hasn't been fixed yet.

You can download the PUBG Mobile 0.12 update beta here to get an idea of what to expect. Interestingly, there's no mention of any feature or addition that indicates Tencent is serious about its commitment to finding a reasonable resolution to PUBG Mobile addiction amidst calls for the game to be banned or worse.

The last update brought a host of leaked features such as PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions, dynamic weather to Erangel and Miramar, as well as a new ranked season and Royale Pass Season. Players could also light fireworks during matches and obtain anniversary rewards from collecting crates in-game. Tencent has appeared to make changes to how items are earned, stating that players will earn vouchers in the game's shop if they don't win items above a certain quality a specific number of times in a row.

Right now there's no date for PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 to exit beta. That said, it could be at least month, given how long it took past betas to make to all players.

