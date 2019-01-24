PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Update Now in Beta, Adds Resident Evil 2 Zombies Mode

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update is now in beta. This much awaited updated to Tencent's battle royale sensation adds the Resident Evil 2 collaboration and with it, Zombies mode. The PUBG Mobile Zombies mode is officially known as Sunset and is available on Erangel. The big twist is, bosses from Resident Evil 2 are present on the map in addition to human opponents. Killing them nets you resources you need to survive. The PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update also adds moonlight to the Vikendi snow map, brings Sanhok to Arcade - Quick Match, and adds a couple of features from the PC version of the game.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Zombies mode update patch notes

Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map. Kill them to get resources and items.

Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.

Added weather: moonlight to Vikendi.

Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space.

Added push-to-talk chat in matches.

Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.

Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take.

Added feature from our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vikendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size.

According to serial PUBG leakers, Mr. Ghost Gaming and Allthenewsisgoodnews, the previously leaked PUBG Mobile Zombies map is the Rozhok from Erangel and in its present layout, features the game's spawn island as well. Gameplay on this map is similar to horde mode in games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 or Gears of War, with waves of zombies thrown at players, with each wave being more difficult than the last. With official information from Tencent regarding its Resident Evil 2 tie-up, it appears that most of the duo's information checks out.

Though we haven't got details of a second mode that pits players against zombies from all directions in co-operative mode just yet. The second mode has players spawning in the middle, with zombies aplenty on what appears to be a much smaller, landlocked map. The objective here is to survive for a set amount of time. Perhaps something Tencent and Capcom are holding off with until 0.11.0 is final? Hopefully we'll know sooner rather than later.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.