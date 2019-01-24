NDTV Gadgets360.com

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Update Now in Beta, Adds Resident Evil 2 Zombies Mode

, 24 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Update Now in Beta, Adds Resident Evil 2 Zombies Mode

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update adds Resident Evil 2 Zombies mode called Sunset

Highlights

  • The update is out now for iOS and Android
  • The Resident Evil 2 Zombies mode is called Sunset
  • It also adds moonlight to Vikendi

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update is now in beta. This much awaited updated to Tencent's battle royale sensation adds the Resident Evil 2 collaboration and with it, Zombies mode. The PUBG Mobile Zombies mode is officially known as Sunset and is available on Erangel. The big twist is, bosses from Resident Evil 2 are present on the map in addition to human opponents. Killing them nets you resources you need to survive. The PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update also adds moonlight to the Vikendi snow map, brings Sanhok to Arcade - Quick Match, and adds a couple of features from the PC version of the game.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Zombies mode update patch notes

  • Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map. Kill them to get resources and items.
  • Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.
  • Added weather: moonlight to Vikendi.
  • Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space.
  • Added push-to-talk chat in matches.
  • Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.
  • Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take.
  • Added feature from our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vikendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size.

According to serial PUBG leakers, Mr. Ghost Gaming and Allthenewsisgoodnews, the previously leaked PUBG Mobile Zombies map is the Rozhok from Erangel and in its present layout, features the game's spawn island as well. Gameplay on this map is similar to horde mode in games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 or Gears of War, with waves of zombies thrown at players, with each wave being more difficult than the last. With official information from Tencent regarding its Resident Evil 2 tie-up, it appears that most of the duo's information checks out.

Though we haven't got details of a second mode that pits players against zombies from all directions in co-operative mode just yet. The second mode has players spawning in the middle, with zombies aplenty on what appears to be a much smaller, landlocked map. The objective here is to survive for a set amount of time. Perhaps something Tencent and Capcom are holding off with until 0.11.0 is final? Hopefully we'll know sooner rather than later.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile 0.11.0, Resident Evil 2, Tencent, Capcom
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
HP Launches New Line of 'Jet Fusion' 3D Printers for SMBs in India
Pricee
PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Update Now in Beta, Adds Resident Evil 2 Zombies Mode
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  2. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  3. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  4. PS5 and Next Xbox Specifications and Price Leaked
  5. 10 PUBG Mobile Settings You Should Change to Win More Games
  6. Zuckerberg Once Killed a Goat and Served It to Me for Dinner: Twitter CEO
  7. Microsoft Introduces 7 New Windows 10 Laptops, Classroom Pen for Schools
  8. Redmi Note 3 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2 Update in India, Users Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Scheduled to Get Android Pie Update
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.