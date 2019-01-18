PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5

After a long wait, the PUBG 0.10.5 update is out now. With the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 patch you'll get the previously announced 'Classic' voice option, changes to what weapons and ammo you find on the Vikendi snow map, and Royale Pass Season 5 complete with new premium outfits and taunting emotes. Tencent has also confirmed that with the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 5 comes server-wide pass upgrade events, which are a nice touch. Making a return is the game's 'Share For Deals' feature after some tweaking and a new weapon — the MK47. It can be found on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. No mention of Zombies mode though, safe to say that might show up in another announcement next week to coincide with Resident Evil 2's release date.

If you haven't got the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 patch yet, don't worry about it. Tencent has said it's "slowly rolling out" so you should see it soon. Here's the full patch notes.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update patch notes

Added MK47, which can be found in Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. It fires 7.62mm rounds and has two firing modes.

Added Laser Sight, a lower rail attachment that reduces spread when firing from the hip. Can be found in all maps.

Vikendi is now available as a map when creating rooms.

The "Classic" voice is back. You can find it in Settings after the update.

Spawn Island announcements can now be enabled or disabled in Settings.

Royale Pass Season 5 is here! Premium outfits and taunting emotes are available as rewards. There will also be server-wide Pass upgrade events.

Ranked Mode Season 5 is also here. Tiers are adjusted and new rewards are added.

Vikendi's resource refresh (type and quantity) has been tuned.

Model for Swimmer Sandals has been updated.

Share For Deals is back after some tuning.

Clan benefit sharing has been tuned.

Avatar display of Crew Challenge winner has been adjusted.

Shop has been adjusted.

Supplies can now be accessed from the main menu.

When is PUBG Mobile Zombies mode out?

Thanks to PUBG Mobile YouTubers Mr. Ghost Gaming and Allthenewsisgoodnews, it appears that the PUBG Mobile zombies update could be out sooner than expected. A host of videos based on the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 beta show off zombies added to the game. One of them, possibly based on datamined assets even has what appears to be a special map for the PUBG Mobile Zombies mode. However there's no mention of this in the 0.10.5 update that's out now. Mr. Ghost Gaming speculates that the zombies may be held back for 0.11.0 or beyond. While that seemed unlikely a week ago, it may just be the case now.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.