NDTV Gadgets360.com

PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5

, 18 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5

PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update is out now but Zombies Mode isn't a part of it

Highlights

  • It's rolling out now
  • It adds the MK47 weapon among other things
  • Zombies mode isn't a part of it

After a long wait, the PUBG 0.10.5 update is out now. With the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 patch you'll get the previously announced 'Classic' voice option, changes to what weapons and ammo you find on the Vikendi snow map, and Royale Pass Season 5 complete with new premium outfits and taunting emotes. Tencent has also confirmed that with the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 5 comes server-wide pass upgrade events, which are a nice touch. Making a return is the game's 'Share For Deals' feature after some tweaking and a new weapon — the MK47. It can be found on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. No mention of Zombies mode though, safe to say that might show up in another announcement next week to coincide with Resident Evil 2's release date.

If you haven't got the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 patch yet, don't worry about it. Tencent has said it's "slowly rolling out" so you should see it soon. Here's the full patch notes.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update patch notes

  • Added MK47, which can be found in Erangel, Miramar,  and Sanhok. It fires 7.62mm rounds and has two firing modes.
  • Added Laser Sight, a lower rail attachment that reduces spread when firing from the hip. Can be found in all maps.
  • Vikendi is now available as a map when creating rooms.
  • The "Classic" voice is back. You can find it in Settings after the update.
  • Spawn Island announcements can now be enabled or disabled in Settings.
  • Royale Pass Season 5 is here! Premium outfits and taunting emotes are available as rewards. There will also be server-wide Pass upgrade events.
  • Ranked Mode Season 5 is also here. Tiers are adjusted and new rewards are added.
  • Vikendi's resource refresh (type and quantity) has been tuned.
  • Model for Swimmer Sandals has been updated.
  • Share For Deals is back after some tuning.
  • Clan benefit sharing has been tuned.
  • Avatar display of Crew Challenge winner has been adjusted.
  • Shop has been adjusted.
  • Supplies can now be accessed from the main menu.

When is PUBG Mobile Zombies mode out?

Thanks to PUBG Mobile YouTubers Mr. Ghost Gaming and Allthenewsisgoodnews, it appears that the PUBG Mobile zombies update could be out sooner than expected. A host of videos based on the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 beta show off zombies added to the game. One of them, possibly based on datamined assets even has what appears to be a special map for the PUBG Mobile Zombies mode. However there's no mention of this in the 0.10.5 update that's out now. Mr. Ghost Gaming speculates that the zombies may be held back for 0.11.0 or beyond. While that seemed unlikely a week ago, it may just be the case now.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, PUBG, Tencent
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Reliance Jio Subscriber Base Rises to Over 280 Million, Adding 27.9 Million in a Quarter
Pricee
PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  3. China's Tencent Releases Test Version of Game of Thrones Smartphone Game
  4. Iconic Motorola Razr May Make a Comeback as a Foldable Smartphone Next Month
  5. Xiaomi’s PUBG-Like Survival Game Now Available for Download in Mi Apps
  6. Amazon Echo Input Smartens Your Dumb Speaker With Alexa for Rs. 2,999
  7. Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-Series to Be Phased Out, New Affordable Line Tipped
  8. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Map Leaked
  9. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  10. Redmi Note 7 Aimed to Sell 1 Million Units in January, Says Xiaomi
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.