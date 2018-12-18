PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 Update Out Now, Adds Vikendi Snow Map

The PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update for Android and iOS is out now adding the Vikendi snow map. Although PUBG Mobile finally gets the Vikendi snow map, it isn't playable right now. Tencent has claimed it will be making it available soon enough. Other additions with the PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update include a reporting system allowing players to report suspicious behaviour while spectating a match on death. Cross-server matchmaking has been added too. When enabled players have a chance to be matched with those of the same tier on other servers. Also new in the PUBG Mobile 0.10. update is the Firearms Finish Upgrade System. This lets players upgrade weapon finishes to get new kill effects, broadcasts, and death crate appearances. The PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update download size is 2.1GB.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 Vikendi snow map update patch notes

Vikendi: a 6km x 6km snow map

New weather added: Snow

Vikendi-exclusive vehicle: Snowmobile

Snowball Fight added to Vikendi's Spawn Island.

Added a Snow theme to the main menu. Collect bells from all Classic mode matches and exchange them for rewards at the event centre.

Added Arabic language support.

Added cross-server matchmaking. After enabling, players have a chance to be matched with players of the same tier on other servers.

Players that repeatedly exit matches right after starting will now be banned from finding matches for a certain period of time.

Players may now report suspicious behaviour while spectating after dying.

Added a display for Crew Challenge winners on Erangel's Spawn Island.

Players now can collect all daily mission awards at once.

New commands added to Quick Chat.

Added Firearms Finish Upgrade System, where players can use materials at the Lab to upgrade certain weapon finishes, in order to get additional kill effects, unique kill broadcasts, and death crate appearances.

Added Lucky Treasure, a feature that gives players a chance to get the upgradable weapon finish Glacier - M416 when they finish daily missions.

Added Season spending rewards. Spend different amounts to get excellent rewards and large discounts on firearm finishes.

Added a feature in the backpack to show sources of unobtained items when tapped.

Other Improvements: Players now do not need to select a second language for matchmaking and chat. Chat system now takes up less memory and stores more messages. Shop's front page has been optimized to emphasise themes of each major update.

PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map release date

According to patch notes obtained by XDA, the PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map release date is December 20 at 5:30am IST. However on the official PUBG Mobile Discord, administrators claim otherwise, issuing the following statement:

"As mentioned earlier, even after you have updated the game to 0.10.0, Vikendi will not be directly playable in the game, for now," a post from the PUBG Mobile Discord reads. "Availability of the map will be announced at a later time/date. We do not have a timeframe to provide you, unfortunately. Hence, we hope you understand that and that you do not spam the channels by asking about it. Also, the update will be out for all of you, with time. The time of arrival varies on a lot of factors. You might get it later than people in your region and that's completely normal."

