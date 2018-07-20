NDTV Gadgets360.com

PUBG Metal Rain Event Returns, Brings Back the Flare Gun

, 20 July 2018
PUBG Metal Rain Event Returns, Brings Back the Flare Gun

Highlights

  • PUBG Metal Rain lets you call down an armoured UAV with a flare gun
  • It's for PUBG PC only
  • It ends on July 23 at 7:30am IST

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) on PC sees the return of the Metal Rain event. It's an eight-player, 12-squad mode that's played on the Erangel map. There's a flare gun that if found and used, allows you to call in an armoured UAZ, a four-seater Russian armoured vehicle. This is possible when you use the flare gun out side the play zone. When you're inside the play zone during the PUBG Metal Rain event and you use the flare gun, you get a special care package.

Familiar elements like regular care packages and the red zone make a comeback in addition to dynamic weather which isn't usually present in traditional Erangel matches. You can check out the PUBG Metal Rain event right now until July 22 at 7pm PT (July 23 at 7:30am IST). The mode can played in first and third-person perspectives on North American, European, and Asian servers. Korean, Japanese, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and South America only get this mode in third-person mode.

And while PUBG Metal Rain is exclusive to PC, that doesn't mean the game doesn't have an audience on other platforms.

Microsoft announced that PUBG on the Xbox One has over 8 million players and is the "most popular games on the platform since its release as a console launch exclusive in the Xbox Game Preview program". Furthermore, the company also revealed a new bundle for the game featuring the Xbox One X. Also included is an Xbox Live Gold subscription, Xbox Game Pass, and of course an Xbox One controller. Microsoft says the Xbox One X PUBG bundle will be "available later this week" for $499 (around Rs. 34,200) "at most major retailers worldwide".

