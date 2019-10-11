Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Lite Update Brings Lite Pass Season 2, New Currencies, 4v4 Game Mode, and More

PUBG Lite Update Brings Lite Pass Season 2, New Currencies, 4v4 Game Mode, and More

Patch notes for the PUBG Lite Season 2 update are now live.

By | Updated: 11 October 2019 14:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Lite Update Brings Lite Pass Season 2, New Currencies, 4v4 Game Mode, and More

The Season 2 rewards can be redeemed until December 12 after the grace period

Highlights
  • PUBG Lite Pass Season 2 will be live for a duration of eight weeks
  • New BODIE and UMP45 game modes have arrived as well
  • Silver Bullets can only be redeemed at the Silver Bullet Store

PUBG Lite has received a massive new update that introduces the Lite Pass Season 2, two additional in-game currencies, and a new 4v4 game mode to name a few developments. Patch notes for the latest PUBG Lite update are now live. The PUBG Lite update also brings two new missions, a new item store, a TDM career record with a comprehensive gameplay achievements database, and more. Aside from new Season 2 challenges and rewards, there are a lot of bug fixes as well, and a host of new mission categories have also been added with the update.

New Currencies    

The PUBG Lite update introduces two new in-game currencies - Chicken Medal and Silver Bullet. As for the exchange rate, four Chicken Medals can be used to purchase a single crate. They can be acquired from the daily login event, Lite Pass and Lite Pass Premium rewards, challenge missions, daily missions, PUBG Lite playday events on weekends, crates purchased with BP (Battle Points), and community events.

silver bullet store PUBG Lite

The Silver Bullet Store is where players can redeem their Silver Bullets

 

As for the Silver Bullet currency, it can be achieved when a skin item is scrapped. They can be used to purchase items from the new Silver Bullet Store. The number of Silver Bullets players can get depends on the background colour of an item, with black background items netting 10 silver bullets, while items with a coral background will provide a maximum 500 Silver Bullets on being scrapped.

Lite Pass Season 2    

PUBG Lite's new update kicks off the Lite Pass Season 2 that will be live for a duration of eight weeks. It will end on December 5, however, players will get a grace period extension until December 12 to claim their rewards. Apart from daily missions, weekly missions will start every Thursday, while Beginner, Premium (only for players who have purchased a Lite Pass: Premium), and Challenge Missions will be available for the entire duration of Season 2.

pubg lite update body season PUBG Lite

PUBG Lite Pass and Lite Pass Premium Plus unlock more missions, rewards, etc.

 

A new 4v4 game mode called BODIE has been added for players as part of the Challenge Missions, alongside the UMP45 mode. Season 2 also introduces new mission objectives such as vaulting, destroying tires, shattering windows, using emotes, destroying doors, and more. The latest PUBG Lite update also introduces the Lite Pass: Premium that can be purchased until December 2 to get access to more missions and rewards.

Survival Title System Season 2 and Career Record

A new Survival Title System has also been initiated with the PUBG Lite Season 2 update starting October 10, and it will be available until December 12. Following is a table that details the Survival point rewards based on tiers –

pubg lite update season rewards PUBG Lite

The reward tier progression in PUBG Lite arriving with Season 2

 

With PUBG Lite's new 4v4 mode also comes a new career record system for keeping a track of player's gameplay achievements and statistics. Once a player has completed more than 20 matches in the 4v4 mode, they can check records such as matches played, win rate, kill streak, KDA (Kill/ Death/ Assist) ratio, accuracy, headshots, and more.

PUBG Lite's latest update also introduces a host of bug fixes that are listed below:

  • Fixed an issue where the angle of the scope would become transparent as a result of weapon collision.
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to enter a wall under a certain bridge in Sanhok.
  • Fixed an issue where matchmaking would cancel after presenting a pop-up message.
  • Fixed an issue where punch sounds could be heard louder than intended across different floors in a building.
  • Fixed an issue where the texture of the soft top UAZ rear wheels would not display properly.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Lite, PUBG, Lite Pass Season 2
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Twitter for Mac Returns to the Mac App Store, Thanks to Apple's Project Catalyst
OnePlus 8 Series Could Be 5G Devices, CEO Pete Lau Says as Company Gears for Global Rollout
Honor Smartphones
PUBG Lite Update Brings Lite Pass Season 2, New Currencies, 4v4 Game Mode, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 to Receive Android 10 Update This Month
  4. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Top Mobile Deals Previewed
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions
  7. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Mobiles, Electronics Revealed
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, Watch Active 2 Launched in India
  10. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio IUC Voice Call Charges: Telco Says Subscribers on Existing Plans Can Continue Making Free Outgoing Calls
  2. Realme X2 Pro to Come With 50W Super VOOC Fast Charging, Up to 12GB of RAM, Liquid Cooling, More
  3. Realme Festive Days Sale Returns Tonight With Discounts, Offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, More
  4. OnePlus 8 Series Could Be 5G Devices, CEO Pete Lau Says as Company Gears for Global Rollout
  5. PUBG Lite Update Brings Lite Pass Season 2, New Currencies, 4v4 Game Mode, and More
  6. Twitter for Mac Returns to the Mac App Store, Thanks to Apple's Project Catalyst
  7. BSNL Says Plans for Its Revival Under Government Consideration
  8. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme X Starts Receiving Update With Digital Wellbeing, September Android Security Patch
  10. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Explains Twitter Spat With SpaceX
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.