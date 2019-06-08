PUBG Lite, a toned-down version of the hit battle royale game tailor-made for low-end PCs, is finally making its way to India. The official PUBG Lite Facebook page has confirmed that the game is coming soon to India, however, a definite release date has not been revealed. The first beta of PUBG Lite kicked off in January earlier this year, and as of now, it has been expanded to a total of 15 countries with a majority of them being Asian nations. With the unprecedented popularity of PUBG in India, it was only a matter of time before PUBG Lite made its way to the country and brought in more players who felt left out due to hardware limitations.

The official PUBG Lite Facebook page only states that “PUBG LITE will soon be expanding to India”, but there is no word from PUBG Corp regarding an exact release date. Talking about the availability, PUBG Lite has so far been available in a total of 15 countries after the first beta kicked off in Thailand earlier this year, with Brazil and Turkey being the most recent countries where the beta went live on May 23.

Unlike the core PUBG game for PC, PUBG Lite will be free to play, but the players will first be required to get the official launcher that will later help them download and install the game files.

As mentioned above, PUBG Lite is targeted at gamers who don't have a beastly gaming rig but still want to enjoy the game on a modest PC hardware. Listed below are the minimum and recommended specifications for PUBG Lite:

Minimum PC requirements for PUBG Lite

Windows 7, 8, or 10 (64bit)

Intel Core i3, 2.4GHz

4GB RAM

Intel HD Graphics 4000

4GB disk space

Recommended PC requirements for PUBG Lite