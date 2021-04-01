Technology News
loading

PUBG Lite Is Going Dark, to End Service and Player Support by May 29

PUBG mentioned that PUBG Lite's website (lite.pubg.com) was shut down on March 30.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 April 2021 14:45 IST
PUBG Lite Is Going Dark, to End Service and Player Support by May 29

Photo Credit: Facebook/ PUBG Lite

PUBG Lite publisher Krafton hasn’t given any reason for the closure

Highlights
  • PUBG Lite players can spend in-game credits until termination
  • Player support to terminate on May 29
  • PUBG Lite Facebook page to remain active until further notice

PUBG Lite, a free-to-play adaptation of PUBG that allows those who do not have a high-end gaming hardware to play the popular battle royale title, is shutting down service on April 29, the developers have announced. Player support will be terminated on May 29. The announcement comes a day after the lite.pubg.com webpage was closed. Those who have the game installed in their systems will be able to continue to play the game and spend in-game credits as normal until the termination time. Publisher Krafton hasn't given any reason for the closure.

As per the Service Termination Notice on the official website, the PUBG Lite team said that the game's webpage has been closed, and no new downloads will be available. However, those who already have the game installed on their systems will be able to continue playing the game till April 29, 5am UTC (10:30am IST). Furthermore, from May 29, player support for the game will no longer be available.

“We have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. You will be able to continue to play the game and spend in-game credits as normal, including the L-COIN that you already have, until the termination time,” the notice reads. The team also says that PUBG Lite Facebook will be open even after the game service termination “until further notice.” The company had terminated the L-COIN (paid cash) top-up system and become a 100 percent free game in November last year. This made all game content and items free of charge.

Meanwhile, the developers of PUBG Mobile, that is still banned in India, are making attempts to bring it back. Chinese tech giant Tencent recently said that PUBG Mobile, the mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), has surpassed 1 billion accumulated downloads outside China, making it one of the most successful games worldwide.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Lite, PUBG Mobile, Krafton
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Cancels April Fools Pranks a Second Time, Due to COVID-19 Crisis
Make in India: Chipmakers Said to Get Over $1 Billion in Cash for Setting Up Manufacturing Units

Related Stories

PUBG Lite Is Going Dark, to End Service and Player Support by May 29
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Review: Worth Paying Extra For?
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's 5G Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 Set to Launch in India on April 5
  4. Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 Launching in India on April 8
  5. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds With 6mm Drivers Launched in India
  7. 5 Free Android Apps That You Must Try in April 2021
  8. Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 14 With Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched
  9. Mi 11 Ultra Set to Launch in India on April 23, Registrations Go Live
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F19 India Launch Set for April 6, Specifications Revealed on Sri Lanka Site
  2. PUBG Lite Is Going Dark, to End Service and Player Support by May 29
  3. TSMC Plans to Invest $100 Billion Over Next Three Years to Meet Chip Demand
  4. Microsoft's Cortana Virtual Assistant App for Android and iOS Discontinued
  5. Mi 11 Ultra India Launch Set for April 23, Xiaomi Reveals
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 Update With March 2021 Security Patch in India
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy M21 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report
  9. Instagram Rolls Out New Remix Feature for Reels to Rival TikTok Duets: How to Use
  10. Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 India Launch Set for April 8: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com