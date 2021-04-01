PUBG Lite, a free-to-play adaptation of PUBG that allows those who do not have a high-end gaming hardware to play the popular battle royale title, is shutting down service on April 29, the developers have announced. Player support will be terminated on May 29. The announcement comes a day after the lite.pubg.com webpage was closed. Those who have the game installed in their systems will be able to continue to play the game and spend in-game credits as normal until the termination time. Publisher Krafton hasn't given any reason for the closure.

As per the Service Termination Notice on the official website, the PUBG Lite team said that the game's webpage has been closed, and no new downloads will be available. However, those who already have the game installed on their systems will be able to continue playing the game till April 29, 5am UTC (10:30am IST). Furthermore, from May 29, player support for the game will no longer be available.

“We have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. You will be able to continue to play the game and spend in-game credits as normal, including the L-COIN that you already have, until the termination time,” the notice reads. The team also says that PUBG Lite Facebook will be open even after the game service termination “until further notice.” The company had terminated the L-COIN (paid cash) top-up system and become a 100 percent free game in November last year. This made all game content and items free of charge.

Meanwhile, the developers of PUBG Mobile, that is still banned in India, are making attempts to bring it back. Chinese tech giant Tencent recently said that PUBG Mobile, the mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), has surpassed 1 billion accumulated downloads outside China, making it one of the most successful games worldwide.

