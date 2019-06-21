PUBG Corp recently announced that PUBG Lite - a watered-down version of the core PUBG game created for low-end PCs - will soon be available in India too. Well, the wait is now over. PUBG Corp has started accepting pre-registrations for PUBG Lite beta in a host of new countries across Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, including India. PUBG Corp began teasing the arrival of PUBG Lite in India earlier this month and has now officially kicked off the registration process, which is currently underway and will go through July 3, 2019.

The official PUBG Lite India Facebook page announced that PUBG Lite beta registrations have started since June 20 and will continue until 7:00 pm (IST) on July 4. However, the official pre-registration page for the PUBG Lite beta event says that the pre-registrations close at 23:59:59 (IST) on July 3.

Once the pre-registrations are over, the event code will be sent via email to players on July 11. To recall, the first PUBG Lite open beta kicked off earlier this year and after expanding to 15 countries, it was teased to arrive in India earlier in June.

PUBG Lite beta pre-registrations are now live in a host of other Asian, Latin Amerian and Middle Eastern nations as well.

All players who register for PUBG Lite Beta testing event will get the Tiger M416 gun and the Cheetah parachute skins as an event reward. Additionally, if the number of pre-registrations reaches the 100,000 figure, all participating players will also get a black scarf, punk glasses, and bloody combat pants. In case the number exceeds the 200,000 mark, players will also be gifted the gold PUBG scarf, yellow-black striped long-sleeved shirt, and the red sports top.

All the aforementioned freebies will be sent to players as in-game codes to their registered account via email on July 11 and can later be redeemed. In case you are interested in registering for PUBG Lite beta, head over to this page and follow the instructions. You must have a PUBG account to log in, and in case you don't have one, you can quickly create one from here and proceed with the pre-registration process for PUBG Lite beta event in India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.