PUBG Lite beta has finally arrived in India and the game is now available to download for players who seek to enjoy the battle royale game on a low-end PC. Pre-registrations for the game's beta testing went live last month and now, the servers are finally green for PUBG Lite players in India. The game has also received a new update that brings some changes to the flare gun behaviour, adds new vehicles, and brings a host of other changes. If you've been waiting to play PUBG Lite in India, here's everything you need to know about the download process, system requirements, and more.

PUBG Lite beta: How to download

PUBG Lite beta can now be downloaded by going to the official PUBG Lite website and tapping on the download button. Doing so will download a .exe file of 64.1MB that can be installed to add the PUBG launcher to your PC. Once it is over, you will be prompted to download the additional game file, which is over 2GB in size, alongside some additional programs that include Microsoft Visual C++, updated .NET Framework, and DirectX 11.

Also, the Nvidia, Intel, and AMD Radeon drivers for your PC can be downloaded from the same page. Players will be required to create a PUBG account too, but if you've already pre-registered for the game, the same account created at the time of pre-registration can be used to log in. Once the game and accompanying files have been installed, you are ready to go.

Also keep in mind that Hindi language support has been added to the game for Indian players, and it changes a majority of UI elements to Hindi script. Players who pre-registered for the game will get a black scarf, punk glasses, bloody combat pants as bonus pre-registration target rewards, in addition to the assured Tiger M416 gun and the Cheetah parachute skin event rewards. The in-game redeemable codes are scheduled to arrive via email on July 11.

The latest PUBG Lite update also highlights the damage breakdown and adds a new Tukshai vehicle.

PUBG Lite: System requirements (minimum and recommended)

PUBG Lite is a free-to-play version of the standard PUBG game, but there are still in-app purchases. The game is tailor-made for low-end PCS, and here are the official system requirements in case you wanted to try the game:

Minimum system specs:

Windows 7, 8, or 10 64bit

Intel Core i3 2.4GHz

4GB RAM

Intel HD Graphics 4000

4GB disk space

Recommended system specs

Windows 7, 8, or 10 64bit

Intel Core i5 2.8GHz

8GB RAM

AMD Radeon HD7870 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

4GB disk space

PUBG Lite beta update changes

The PUBG Lite servers were taken down yesterday for maintenance. As expected, a new PUBG Lite update has arrived with a host of new elements and changes. As per the patch notes, flare guns are now available in all maps and the remaining airdrops will be visible only to players who possess the flare gun.

A new vehicle called Tukshai has been added to Sanhok, alongside the Armored UAZ that can be summoned with a flare gun. Also, high-tier items can now be purchased from the BP Shop. A detailed breakdown of damage for various body parts has also been revealed, and there are a host of bug fixes as well that come with the new update. The entire changelog can be read here.