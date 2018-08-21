NDTV Gadgets360.com

PUBG Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller Announced

, 21 August 2018
PUBG Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller Announced

Highlights

  • Pre-orders for this controller are open internationally now
  • It costs $70 (around Rs. 4,900)
  • No India release date has been confirmed just yet

In addition to a PUBG Xbox One version 1.0 release date and PUBG Xbox One being available on disc, a PUBG Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is in the works, PUBG Corp announced. Pre-orders for the peripheral are open internationally right now and it has a price of $70 (around Rs. 4,900). It features an exclusive design with custom trigger grips as well as a black digital camo print. The PUBG Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller release date is October 30. It will ship with exclusive in-game content themed around the controller.

At the moment there's no official announcement from Microsoft India regarding the price, availability, and pre-orders of the PUBG Limited Edition Xbox Controller for India just yet. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for comment and will update this story when we hear from it.

During Gamescom 2018, PUBG Corp also announced that the battle royale game is leaving Xbox Game Preview as PUBG version 1.0. The PUBG Xbox One final release date is September 4, 2018. Not only will it be out of its extended beta period, but PUBG Xbox One will be getting a host of features present on PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC such as War Mode, Event Pass, Sanhok map and more.

To celebrate PUBG Xbox One version 1.0, PUBG Corp has announced that the game will be getting a physical release on disc. It will be available when the game exits Xbox Game Preview on September 4. Aside from being the first physical, disc release of PUBG, there will be some extras to go with it in the form of in-game content as well as new packaging

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: PUBG Xbox One, PUBG, PUBG Limited Edition Xbox One Wireless Controller, Microsoft, playerunknowns battlegrounds
Rishi Alwani
PUBG Xbox One Disc Release Revealed, Here's What You Get
Devil May Cry 5 Release Date Revealed
Vivo Nex
Oppo Find X
