PUBG Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller Announced

In addition to a PUBG Xbox One version 1.0 release date and PUBG Xbox One being available on disc, a PUBG Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is in the works, PUBG Corp announced. Pre-orders for the peripheral are open internationally right now and it has a price of $70 (around Rs. 4,900). It features an exclusive design with custom trigger grips as well as a black digital camo print. The PUBG Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller release date is October 30. It will ship with exclusive in-game content themed around the controller.

At the moment there's no official announcement from Microsoft India regarding the price, availability, and pre-orders of the PUBG Limited Edition Xbox Controller for India just yet. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for comment and will update this story when we hear from it.

During Gamescom 2018, PUBG Corp also announced that the battle royale game is leaving Xbox Game Preview as PUBG version 1.0. The PUBG Xbox One final release date is September 4, 2018. Not only will it be out of its extended beta period, but PUBG Xbox One will be getting a host of features present on PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC such as War Mode, Event Pass, Sanhok map and more.

To celebrate PUBG Xbox One version 1.0, PUBG Corp has announced that the game will be getting a physical release on disc. It will be available when the game exits Xbox Game Preview on September 4. Aside from being the first physical, disc release of PUBG, there will be some extras to go with it in the form of in-game content as well as new packaging

