Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Labs Goes Lives as Dedicated Space for Testing Experimental Features, First One is Skill Based Rating System

PUBG Labs Goes Lives as Dedicated Space for Testing Experimental Features, First One is Skill Based Rating System

PUBG Test Server will continue to exist as a separate platform for testing upcoming content.

By | Updated: 14 November 2019 16:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Labs Goes Lives as Dedicated Space for Testing Experimental Features, First One is Skill Based Rating System

PUBG Labs has already arrived on the Test Server with the 5.2 update

Highlights
  • PUBG Labs will receive regular updates with experimental content
  • Players can continue with their core game progression side by side
  • Skill Based Rating system is the first PUBG Labs test feature

PUBG Test Server has so far served as the sole platform for testing new and upcoming features that will eventually make it to the game's public version. PUBG Corp has now introduced a dedicated space called PUBG Labs for testing experimental game content such as modes, rules, and features. Just to be clear, PUBG Labs won't replace the Test Server as it will continue to receive updates with new content as usual. The first experimental feature that has made its way to PUBG Labs is the Skill Based Rating system, which as the name suggests, will give more weight to actual skills and the solo performance of players, and will also take into account the strength of enemies they go against.

In an official blog post, the PUBG Labs Team revealed that PUBG Labs will serve as a separate test environment where experimental settings, features, and modes will be tested via content updates that will be dropped from time to time for everyone to try. And to clarify any confusion, yes, players will be able to continue their regular PUBG gaming sessions as usual irrespective of whether they opt-in for the PUBG Labs tests or not. The PUBG dev team says that PUBG Labs will be utilised primarily for testing features that are far down the road compared to those that arrive on the Test Server.

Players can find PUBG Labs in the menu under the Play button, and it is now live on the Test Server following the 5.2 update. The first experimental feature to arrive in PUBG Labs is the Skill Based Rating system that will be separate from the current Survival Title System, and will predominantly rely on players' skill level based on match performance.

pubg body PUBG

Skill Based Rating system will be tested over the course of eight weeks in PUBG Labs

 

Players will first have to finish 5 rating-evaluation matches to assign them a base tier that will go up or down based on their performance in subsequent matches. PUBG's Skill Based Rating system is an opt-in feature, which means players can decide whether they want their performance to be tracked for evaluation or not.

Once the base Bronze tier has been assigned, players can progress through a total of six tiers going up to Master tier, with each tier having five divisions each and a Ratings Point scale as well. While the number of kills will be the prime criterion for assessing skills, the ratings of enemies will also be considered to adjust the final rating accordingly. You can read more about the experimental Skill Based Rating system in PUBG here.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Labs, Skill Based Rating
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Redmi Note 8 Nebula Purple Colour Option Launched: Price, Specifications
Fitbit OS 4.1 Update With New Sleep Features Announced, Rollout Begins First Week of December
Honor Smartphones
PUBG Labs Goes Lives as Dedicated Space for Testing Experimental Features, First One is Skill Based Rating System
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
  2. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  3. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Amazon Apple, Oppo Sales Offer Discounts on iPhone 11, Reno 10x Zoom, More
  5. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  6. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  7. Realme 5s Will Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  8. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  9. WhatsApp Gets a New Look With Redesigned Facebook Logo
  10. 16-Inch MacBook Pro With Improved Keyboard, Bigger Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Redmi K20, Realme 5, Samsung Galaxy A50, Google Pixel 3a, and More Phones Receive Discounts, Offers
  2. Fitbit OS 4.1 Update With New Sleep Features Announced, Rollout Begins First Week of December
  3. PUBG Labs Goes Lives as Dedicated Space for Testing Experimental Features, First One is Skill Based Rating System
  4. Redmi Note 8 Nebula Purple Colour Option Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Intel Struggling to Fix Hardware-Based Security Flaws, Researchers Say
  6. TikTok Said to Revamp US Lobbying Efforts as Washington Targets Chinese Ownership
  7. Airtel, Vodafone Idea Asked to Pay AGR Dues in 3 Months
  8. Google-Fitbit Deal: US Antitrust Lawmaker Frustrated With Acquisition
  9. Google Denies That It's Misusing Health Data From Ascension
  10. Realme 5s Teased to Sport Waterdrop-Style Notch Display Ahead of Launch Next Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.