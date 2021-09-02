Technology News
  PUBG Maker Brendan Greene Leaves Krafton to Work on His Own Studio Called PlayerUnknown Productions

PUBG Maker Brendan Greene Leaves Krafton to Work on His Own Studio Called PlayerUnknown Productions

PUBG was released in 2017 after the battle royale genre was tested in other games and mods.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 September 2021 17:57 IST
PUBG Maker Brendan Greene Leaves Krafton to Work on His Own Studio Called PlayerUnknown Productions

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @PUBG

PUBG is available on PC, consoles, and Stadia

Highlights
  • PUBG: Battlegrounds is the new name for PUBG
  • Brendan Greene first made battle royale mode as a mod for ARMA
  • PlayerUnknown Productions is working on a project called Prologue

PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds was launched in 2017 and soon became a phenomenon. It was developed by Brendan Greene aka Brendan ‘PlayerUnknown' Greene under PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of Krafton. Now, Greene has announced his departure from Krafton to work on his own Amsterdam-based studio called PlayerUnknown Productions. This could be why PUBG was renamed to PUBG: Battlegrounds.

PlayerUnknown Productions and, by extension, Brendan Greene, announced through a press release that he is departing from Krafton, though the South Korean company will hold a minority stake in PlayerUnknown Productions. The studio is “exploring the systems needed to enable massive scale within open-world games” hinting at its upcoming project that could be an open-world game.

“I'm so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and Krafton for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years. Today, I'm excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I've envisaged for years. Again, I'm thankful for everyone at Krafton for supporting my plans, and I'll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date," said Greene in the press release.

As for the new project from PlayerUnknown Productions, the website shows just one game called Prologue, a teaser for which was posted on its official YouTube channel in 2019. It does not reveal much about the game as it's a 30-second clip showing rain and thunder in a forest from a first-person perspective.

For those unaware, Greene originally developed the battle royale concept as a mod for the ARMA series of games. Then, he brought the battle royale game mode to the public with H1Z1 after which he made PUBG under Bluehole Corportation, now PUBG Corporation.

Realme is retiring its "X" series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Battlegrounds, Krafton, Brendan Greene, PUBG Corporation, PlayerUnknown Productions, Prologue
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
PUBG Maker Brendan Greene Leaves Krafton to Work on His Own Studio Called PlayerUnknown Productions
