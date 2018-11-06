The Joker and Harley Quinn are coming to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, thanks to a new partnership between DC Comics, Warner Bros., and PUBG parent company Bluehole. It's being labelled as a cross-promotion with Suicide Squad, which is strange considering the dumpster-fire film is over two years old at this point. The reasons likely stem from the look of the comic book characters that PUBG and Warner Bros. are going for, which are more or less a carbon copy of Jared Leto and Margot Robbie's appearance in Suicide Squad.

For the Joker, that means light green-coloured hair, white full-face make-up, and even the ‘Damaged' tattoo on his forehead. Quinn, on the other hand, is carrying the infamous baseball bat with the ‘Good Night' inscription, wearing the choker that carries the word ‘Puddin', the red-white t-shirt that reads ‘Daddy's Lil Monster', tall white boots and fish-net stockings, and sporting the instantly-recognisable three-tone hair colour.

There's no word on when these two new Suicide Squad skins will be available in PUBG, except a ‘coming soon', and whether more characters from the film will be included at a later point. Earlier on Monday, Microsoft had teased ‘big PUBG news' for its November 10 ‘X018' Xbox One event. It remains to be seen if this was it or if there's more on the way.

On the movie side of things, Guardians of the Galaxy alum James Gunn is currently writing the sequel to Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. confirmed last month. Gunn might also reportedly direct. Before that, Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey, which is set to release in February 2020.