PUBG, Fortnite Aren’t the Most Popular Games on Twitter Right Now

PUBG and Fortnite aren't the most popular games on Twitter in the first quarter of 2019. According to Rishi Chadha, Twitter's Head of Gaming Content Partnerships the most talked about game on Twitter was Fate Grand Order. It's developed by Japan-based Delightworks and published by Aniplex, a subsidiary Sony Music Entertainment Japan. The game isn't even available in all markets, limited to US and Canada outside of Japan. Fate Grand Order was also the most talked about game on Twitter in 2018 too and it seems to maintain an iron grip on first place. Other notable additions include Kingdom Hearts 3 that rounded off the top five. Chadha also noted the surprising rise in conversation around Apex Legends.

"Coming out in February of this year, Apex Legends has climbed into the #11 spot globally, showing the popularity of the game in such a short time," he tweeted.

Most tweeted games 2019 first quarter

Fate Grand Order

Fortnite

Granblue Fantasy

PUBG

Kingdom Hearts 3

While PUBG and Fortnite didn't fare too badly, it's interesting that the latter continues to be bested by Fate Grand Order.

Research firm Sensor Tower reported that the game made over $2 billion, with 97 percent of its revenue coming from Japan.

"Based on the Fate series of Japanese anime and manga, the game launched in Japan in August 2015 and has been a top 10 grossing mobile game there ever since," a post from Sensor Tower's Randy Nelson reads. "Fate Grand Order revenue surpassed $290 million worldwide last quarter on the App Store and Google Play, representing a 35 percent increase year-over-year from the second quarter of 2017."

"Sensor Tower estimates show that iOS gamers contribute approximately 64 percent of Fate Grand Order's revenue globally, compared to 36 percent from Google Play. The game was No. 3 in terms of worldwide revenue last month across both platforms, grossing more than $100 million, ranking No. 4 and No. 3 for App Store and Google Play revenue, respectively."

