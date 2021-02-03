Technology News
PUBG Fans Review Bomb FAU-G, but It Remains the Top Free Game in India

FAU-G surpassed the five-million download mark on Google Play shortly after its debut last week.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 February 2021 12:52 IST
Photo Credit: Google Play/ nCore Games

FAU-G’s average rating on Google Play has been dropped to 3.2 stars

Highlights
  • FAU-G continues to lead the top free games chart on Google Play
  • The game was announced in a couple of days after PUBG Mobile ban
  • FAU-G is facing a backlash for it not being comparable with PUBG

FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards, the action game that debuted for Android users on January 26 after some anticipation and delays, is facing a backlash from gamers. Several PUBG fans have bombed FAU-G reviews on Google Play for it not being at par with the game that got banned by the government. The mass criticism has resulted in a sudden drop of FAU-G rating to 3.2 stars — from 4.5 stars a few days back. Nevertheless, at the time of writing, FAU-G continues to remain the top free game on Google Play in India.

Google Play listing of FAU-G shows a significant increase in one-star reviews. Some of the reviews carrying one-star ratings are specifically around the experience that the users found as inferior over their expectations. However, there are many one-star reviews in which users compared FAU-G with PUBG Mobile.

“What I actually expected was that it will replace the position of PUBG, but when I played it, I realised that it is [the] worst game I ever played in my life. This thing is really disappointing,” one of the users giving one-star rating to FAU-G wrote on Google Play.

Shortly after its debut last week, FAU-G surpassed five million downloads and became the top free game on Google Play. The top berth is still held by the game on Google Play, though with a large number of negative reviews.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to FAU-G publisher nCore Games for a comment on the review bombing. This report will be updated when we hear back.

FAU-G was announced just after the government banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in the country in September. It was initially believed as an alternative to PUBG Mobile. However, instead of offering a battle royale experience along with a number of weapons to choose from, FAU-G debuted with a simpler gameplay that involved fist fights with enemy groups.

Nevertheless, FAU-G is planned to add ‘free for all' and 5v5 ‘Team Deathmatch' modes as well as a battle royale mode in the future. The game is also currently limited to Android devices, though it is expected to reach iPhone and iPad models at a later stage.

