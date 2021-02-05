Technology News
FAU-G Releases Globally on Google Play, No Information on iOS Debut

FAU-G saw over four million pre-registrations when it went live on Google Play at the end of November 2020.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 February 2021 12:36 IST
Photo Credit: Google Play/ nCore Games

FAU-G became the top free game in India after release

Highlights
  • FAU-G has been developed by Indian studio nCore Games
  • The game is free to download and play
  • FAU-G will be getting two new modes in the future

FAU-G has been released globally after being available in India since January 26. The developers of the game, nCore Games, shared the development through a tweet. Players outside of India will now be able to download and play FAU-G through Google Play, but there is still no information on an iOS release. FAU-G became the top free game in India a couple days after launch and it still holds that title. The game was announced back in September 2020 after PUBG Mobile was banned in the country.

nCore Games took to Twitter to share that FAU-G is now available globally on Google Play. The game was released on January 26 and was exclusive to the Indian market till now. However, the game is only available for Android users and there is no information on an iOS release yet. FAU-G became the top free game in India soon after release but recently, PUBG fans bombed FAU-G reviews on Google Play for it not being at par with PUBG Mobile. However, that did not change its position as the top free game in India.

FAU-G was announced in September 2020 after PUBG Mobile, along with 117 other Chinese apps, were banned by the Indian government. The game faced several delays and finally went up for pre-registration on Google Play at the end of November 2020. Near to its release, the game saw over four million pre-registrations. After release, it surpassed five million downloads in a couple days to become the top free game on Google Play.

The game received mixed reviews as it lacked content but the developers will be releasing two new modes – ‘Free for All' and 5v5 ‘Team Deathmatch' – that may quench the thirst of players who were expecting more from FAU-G, especially after the PUBG Mobile ban. We reviewed FAU-G and found it to be repetitive and unfinished. Read the full review here.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: FAU G, Google Play, PUBG, PUBG Mobile
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
