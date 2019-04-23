PUBG Corp Earned Almost $1 Billion in 2018: Report

PUBG Corp, the developer of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), has reported $920 million (roughly Rs. 6,362 crores) in revenue in 2018. This translated to a whopping profit of $310 million (roughly Rs. 2,143 crores) in a single year for PUBG Corp. It's no surprise that a vast majority of this revenue comes via PUBG for PC. This is because PC is where PUBG was first released and the fact that the mobile version of the game is developed by Tencent Games and not PUBG Corp. PUBG is a battle royale game where up to 100 players are paradropped on to an island and the last person or team standing wins.

PUBG Corp's revenue figures come via VG247, which spotted the numbers on Naver Sports. The report states that PUBG for PC earned the developer $790 million (roughly Rs. 5,463 crores) in 2019. Revenues from the console and mobile versions of the game were similar — $60 million (roughly Rs. 414 crores) and $65 million (roughly Rs. 450 crores) respectively.

It's important to note that PUBG Mobile is developed by Tencent Games, and that the company is likely to be earning most of the money from the game. PUBG Corp is in all likelihood receiving annual licensing fees or a share of the revenue from Tencent Games.

The report states that PUBG is most popular in Asia as the region earned 53 percent of the game's revenue. North America, rest of the world, and Europe are the other big contributors to PUBG Corp's revenues.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.