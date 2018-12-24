PUBG Corp has cracked down on the radar hack method of cheating in their smash hit battle royale game — Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG. Reports suggest that over 30,000 accounts have been banned due to the new anti-cheating measures implemented via the Battleye software. The unfortunate side effect of this ban has been the fact that several professional PUBG players have been banned, a development that has had an impact on the reputation of PUBG as an e-sport. It's important to note that this development affects PUBG on Xbox, PS4, and PC, and not PUBG Mobile. The latter is published by China's Tencent games, and not PUBG Corp.

Radar hack is a cheat that allows players to see the positions of all other players on the map, giving them an instant advantage. In the most popular mode of PUBG, 100 players are paradropped on an island and the last one standing wins. The maps, which keep shrinking and driving players towards the centre, are detailed and have several hiding spots for crafty players. Using a radar hack reveals all other players on the map, and gives PUBG cheats an easy way to win the match. The anti-cheat measure for radar hacks was implemented with the Vikendi snow map update, according to Newsweek.

Players have been complaining about radar hacks for months and it appears that PUBG Corp has finally listened to their complaints. It was considered difficult to crack down on radar hacks because they send data from the server to an external device via a VPN. Cheaters could then monitor other PUBG players' positions via a second monitor or even a smartphone.

Can Ozdemir, also known as TEXQS, is among the most popular PUBG players to be banned as part of this initiative. Ozdemir played for the Pittsburgh Knights e-sports team, which has issued a statement that says TEXQS has been suspended and an investigation is underway. Other e-sports players banned in this anti-cheat drive are Sezk0, Houlow, Kraqen, Papaya, Cageman, PlayerJones, Hoffmann88, and others.

Finally, it's important to note that Battleye is known to be a little too aggressive when it comes to anti-cheat bans. In June, the software falsely banned several innocent players in PUBG and such incidents have been reported in other games such as ARMA too. It looks like this wave of radar hack bans is not one of those glitches, but there may be some innocent PUBG players banned even in this wave.

