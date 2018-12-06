The PUBG beta update for Android and iOS is now available. Publisher Tencent confirmed this in a post on Reddit earlier today. While it's thought to be a massive release, the PUBG beta update for Android and iOS patch notes have nothing special. That said, the PUBG beta update has some interesting albeit minor additions such as new chat options which will make teamwork a whole lot easier, enhanced control settings, and the MK 47 Mutant gun that's been available on PUBG Xbox One and PC for awhile now. Perhaps much like the battle royale game's many updates, its patch notes would be updated too.

PUBG beta update patch notes

MK47 Mutant: previously on Xbox One and PC, it's now on Android and iOS too. This is an assault rifle with multiple fire modes and a 20-bullet clip.

Laser Sight Attachment: this allows players to fire more accurately and the MK47 is just one of the many weapons that can make use of it.

New control settings: players can customise the screen layout with new preset and variable options

Additional chat options: dozens of scripted text and voice dialogue options have been added to make communication between teammates easier. These fall under tactics, movement, and discussion categories

New in-game outfit

Bug fixes

When will PUBG beta update release officially?

Right now, there's no concrete PUBG Mobile beta update release date. Going by past betas which have lasted a couple of weeks at the very most, it's safe to say that this new PUBG beta update would follow the same launch cycle and we won't be surprised to see the recently revealed Resident Evil 2 partnership be a part of the proceedings.

Earlier in the week it was announced Tencent was teaming up with Capcom with PUBG Mobile having a Resident Evil 2 partnership. The battle royale shooter for Android and iOS is teaming up with the classic horror game that's seeing a re-release early next year.

While actual details of the collaboration are scant, pictures from the PUBG Mobile Global Finals in Dubai suggest that we'll probably see Resident Evil 2 skins in PUBG Mobile at the very least. With both Capcom and Tencent teasing something big, zombies in PUBG Mobile's map is another possibility. Considering that the Resident Evil 2 release date is January 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, this collaboration could last longer than the previous ones that featured Mission Impossible and BAPE.

"We're thrilled to enter this partnership with Capcom and their iconic Resident Evil game, and look forward to an exciting collaboration that will delight fans of both franchises. It will present a combination of the world's most popular mobile game and a video game masterpiece that will be well worth the wait," said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Center, Tencent in a prepared statement.

