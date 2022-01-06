Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 15.2 Brings Drones, EMT Gear, New Training Modes, More

PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 15.2 Brings Drones, EMT Gear, New Training Modes, More

PUBG: Battlegrounds update 15.2 will roll out on January 12.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 January 2022 17:06 IST
PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 15.2 Brings Drones, EMT Gear, New Training Modes, More

Photo Credit: Krafton

PUBG: Battlegrounds' drones will be able to pick up loot items

Highlights
  • PUBG: Battlegrounds EMT Gear will reduce combat flexibility
  • Drones will have an operating radius of 300m around from the player
  • PUBG: Battlegrounds will get three new training modes

PUBG: Battlegrounds developer Krafton has announced its update 15.2, which brings drones to the popular battle royale game. The update has entered public test servers and will arrive on live servers next week. The new update adds a bunch of tactical gear in addition to drones and new tutorial modes. PUBG: Battlegrounds has also received some improvements for Win94 and VSS rifles. Krafton has also improved how the mini-map looks in the game, making it more detailed. Furthermore, the battle royale title also gets a new lobby theme.

Through a blog post, Krafton announced new tactical gear, game modes, and other improvements for PUBG: Battlegrounds which will be available through the 15.2 update. It will be available to players starting December 12, after it is uploaded to live public servers.

PUBG: Battlegrounds tactical gear — Drones

The new drones will allow players to scout a map and they can spawn in every map. Players will be able to access drones in normal matches, custom games, Training Mode, and Sandbox Mode. Drones also have the ability to pick up loot items and bring them back to the controlling player. Players can launch the drones by toggling on a Drone View. However, drones are not stealthy as they make noise while in flight and have a distinct blinking light.

Players will not be able to move around while they're in Drone View and once out of it, the drone will hover in its current position. Drones also have an operating radius of 300 metres around the controlling player. They can also sustain damage from gunfire, explosives, fire, water, exceeding operating radius, and vehicle collision.

PUBG: Battlegrounds tactical gear — EMT Gear

Like drones, EMT Gear will also be available in every map and in normal matches, custom games, Training Mode, and Sandbox Mode. The gear will contain two stacks of bandages - 10 in total - but equipping it will reduce combat flexibility for the player. Using the EMT Gear will allow faster healing and faster revival for downed players.

PUBG: Battlegrounds new game modes

In the basic training mode, players will go through five stages — Basic character movements, Looting and shooting guns, Looting and throwing throwables, Using healing items, and Reviving knocked down teammates. This is the first among the tutorials and is necessary for players to complete in order to reach the next stage — AI training match.

The AI training match has 99 bots and shows a mockup of how a match proceeds. Map is fixed on Erangel and only supports third-person perspective. Players have to complete certain lobby tutorial missions that include different achievements and can only be achieved once per account.

Krafton has also introduced a practice range where players can finesse their aiming and shooting skills. The indoor practice range has been built in the training mode. It also gets a moving target practice mode along with a pop-up target practice mode.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is getting improvements for its Win94 and VSS rifles as well. Both rifles can now be used without their scopes, making them more suitable for close-range combat. Win94 gets iron sight, while VSS gets canted sight. Furthermore, Krafton has improved the screen ping marker and it will not be available in Ranked and Esports modes.

Along with this, Krafton has also improved the graphics of the mini-map and has made it more detailed. The battle royale game will also receive a new lobby interface along with a new theme.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Battlegrounds, PUBG Battlegrounds Update 15.2, Krafton
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Getting Extended RAM Feature Through OTA Update

Related Stories

PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 15.2 Brings Drones, EMT Gear, New Training Modes, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Fast Charging Goes Official in India
  2. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  3. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Getting a Fix for Call Recording in India
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Fall Massively for the First Time in 2022
  6. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  7. Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Pete Lau
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pre-Reservation Begins in India: Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 15.2 Brings Drones, EMT Gear, New Training Modes, More
  2. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Getting Extended RAM Feature Through OTA Update
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Getting Spider-Man Themed Content With January Update
  4. Cryptocurrency Crime Hits All-Time High in 2021, Up 79 Percent Year-on-Year: Chainalysis
  5. Facebook, Google Face EUR 150-Million French Fine for Cookie Breaches
  6. CES 2022: Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, Nokia G400, Nokia 2760 Flip Phones Launched
  7. MoneyGram Acquires Minority Stake in US-Based Bitcoin Kiosk Company Coinme to Fuel Adoption
  8. Iran Imposes 3-Month Ban on Authorised Bitcoin Mining Facilities Due to Excessive Power Usage
  9. CES 2022: MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED Gaming Monitor With 300Hz Refresh Rate Announced, Aimed at E-Sports Gamers
  10. WhatsApp Introducing Profile Photos, Mentions, Reply Information in Notifications on iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com