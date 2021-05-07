Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Mobile’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': See What Twitter Users Are Saying About It

PUBG Mobile’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': See What Twitter Users Are Saying About It

PUBG Mobile India players who were disappointed by the government ban last year have now started sharing their excitement on social media.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 7 May 2021 12:51 IST
PUBG Mobile’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': See What Twitter Users Are Saying About It

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India has attracted eyeballs ahead of its official release in the country

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India has been announced by Krafton
  • It could just be PUBG Mobile's new avatar
  • PUBG Mobile fans have shown their excitement on Twitter

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been announced as an Indian variant to PUBG Mobile by South Korean publisher Krafton. PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale mobile game was banned in September last year by the government. The new game will have a logo that features the Indian tricolour theme to attract mobile gamers in the country and will be available for pre-registrations before its official launch in India.

Those who were disappointed by the ban have reasons to rejoice following the announcement. Since they can't keep calm to play their favourite game gain, users have started sharing their excitement with a plethora of memes on social media.

 

Last year, the government banned 118 apps that were linked to China, including PUBG Mobile. It said the action against the apps were a result of many complaints it had received about them stealing user data and transmitting them illegally to servers located outside the country. After the ban, Krafton's subsidiary PUBG Corporation acquired the publishing and distribution rights of PUBG Mobile from Tencent Games, a Chinese company.

Now, Krafton has claimed that its new game will comply with all applicable Indian laws and regulations with regard to data collection and storage from players. It said that it will collaborate with partners to build an esports ecosystem in the country, starting with a series of India specific in-game events at launch.

The South Korean company had several attempts to convince the Indian government to lift the ban imposed on PUBG Mobile in September last year, including plans to localise data and setting up a dedicated team of at least 100 people in India.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, PUBG
Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro With HDMI Input, Unique Stand Design Teased
Netflix Could Launch ‘N-Plus’ Subscription Service That Offers Insider Access to TV Shows, Podcasts, More

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': See What Twitter Users Are Saying About It
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Happens if You Try to Download Torrents on Elon Musk’s Starlink?
  2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  3. Is Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Releasing Today?
  4. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  5. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  6. Mi TV P1 Series Running Android TV, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  7. OnePlus Watch Gets Always-on Display With Latest Update
  8. Snapchat for iOS Gets Dark Mode: How to Enable It on Your iPhone
  9. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' Announced
  10. ‘I Felt Really Heavy:’ SpaceX Astronauts Describe Returning to Earth
#Latest Stories
  1. Ericsson-Samsung Patent Dispute Settled, ‘Multi-Year’ Agreement Reached
  2. India Said to Hold Up Approvals for China-Made Wi-Fi Modules, Delaying Launches
  3. Stranger Things 4 Teaser Trailer Gives Us a Glimpse of Young Eleven and Dr. Brenner
  4. Action Against UFOs: Pentagon Watchdog Starts Probe Into US Defence’s Handling of Unexplained Sightings
  5. Mother’s Day 2021: Google Assistant Gets Useful New Features for the Whole Family
  6. Telenor’s Future in Myanmar Put on the Line Due to Military Coup
  7. Windows 10 ‘Sun Valley’ Update Finally Redesigns Icons from Win 95 Days Alongside UI Overhaul: Report
  8. Net Neutrality: US Broadband Industry Accused in 'Fake' Comments on Rules
  9. Qualcomm MSM Vulnerability That Could Give Access to SMS, Conversations, More Revealed; Fixes Reportedly Shared With OEMs
  10. Facebook Removes Ukraine Political 'Influence-for-Hire' Network
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com