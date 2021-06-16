Battlegrounds Mobile India has updated its support page to let players know details about the game's OTP authentication, suggesting this is how players will log in. At this point, it appears that OTP authentication will be the only way to log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is a change from PUBG Mobile's multiple login methods including Facebook, Google Play, or guest accounts. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile and it does not have a release date yet.

South Korean developer Krafton has added a “Rules regarding OTP Authentication” section on the Battlegrounds Mobile India support page wherein it states some typical instructions for how many times a user can request an OTP, validity of the OTP, and more. This development suggests users will be able to log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India by sharing their mobile number and getting an OTP to verify their account. For now, this appears to be the only way to log in.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India website mentions that a user can enter a ‘Verify code' three times after which it won't work. A Verify code will be valid for five minutes before it expires, and players can request for a code 10 times before they are restricted from doing so for 24 hours. A single phone number can register up to 10 accounts.

PUBG Mobile was banned in the country back in September last year. While Battlegrounds Mobile India essentially offers the same battle royale experience, it will come with some tweaks for the Indian audience. PUBG Mobile allowed players to log in using their social media accounts including Facebook and Twitter, as well as Google Play and even a guest login. Notably, the guest log in option was reportedly removed in August of 2019.

This raises some concerns over data migration from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. While Krafton has not officially confirmed whether PUBG Mobile players in India will be able to migrate their data over to Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile influencer GodNixon put out a video on his YouTube channel stating that this will most likely be the case. But, now that the login methodology is seemingly different, it is unclear if data migration will still hold true. It should also be noted that though Krafton only explains the OTP authentication method on its Battlegrounds Mobile India support page, it may not be the only way to log in as Facebook and other options may return as well.