PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In

Battlegrounds Mobile India does not have a release date yet but is expected to arrive in the country on June 18.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 June 2021 11:25 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India will be free-to-play

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India has been developed by Krafton
  • The game is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India went up for pre-registrations on May 18

Battlegrounds Mobile India has updated its support page to let players know details about the game's OTP authentication, suggesting this is how players will log in. At this point, it appears that OTP authentication will be the only way to log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is a change from PUBG Mobile's multiple login methods including Facebook, Google Play, or guest accounts. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile and it does not have a release date yet.

South Korean developer Krafton has added a “Rules regarding OTP Authentication” section on the Battlegrounds Mobile India support page wherein it states some typical instructions for how many times a user can request an OTP, validity of the OTP, and more. This development suggests users will be able to log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India by sharing their mobile number and getting an OTP to verify their account. For now, this appears to be the only way to log in.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India website mentions that a user can enter a ‘Verify code' three times after which it won't work. A Verify code will be valid for five minutes before it expires, and players can request for a code 10 times before they are restricted from doing so for 24 hours. A single phone number can register up to 10 accounts.

PUBG Mobile was banned in the country back in September last year. While Battlegrounds Mobile India essentially offers the same battle royale experience, it will come with some tweaks for the Indian audience. PUBG Mobile allowed players to log in using their social media accounts including Facebook and Twitter, as well as Google Play and even a guest login. Notably, the guest log in option was reportedly removed in August of 2019.

This raises some concerns over data migration from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. While Krafton has not officially confirmed whether PUBG Mobile players in India will be able to migrate their data over to Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile influencer GodNixon put out a video on his YouTube channel stating that this will most likely be the case. But, now that the login methodology is seemingly different, it is unclear if data migration will still hold true. It should also be noted that though Krafton only explains the OTP authentication method on its Battlegrounds Mobile India support page, it may not be the only way to log in as Facebook and other options may return as well.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
