Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta Released for Download, but Only for Limited Number of Testers

Battlegrounds Mobile India is essentially the same battle royale experience as PUBG Mobile but with some minor tweaks.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 June 2021 11:01 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India could be 721MB in size

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India does not have a public release date yet
  • The game has been developed by Krafton
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India has same maps and settings as PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the PUBG Mobile replacement, is finally available to play, sort of. The game was available in open beta but only to a limited number of testers, though the official Facebook page which has been updated to show open beta access does not mention anything about the limited access. Battlegrounds Mobile India was announced in the first week of May and went up for pre-registrations on May 18. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to play the game.

Krafton, through its official Battlegrounds Mobile India Facebook page shared that the game in is open beta and that fans can download and play. However, it looks like the beta was only available for a short time to a limited number of beta testers and has now been pulled from the Google Play store. Fans who tried to download the game either for an ‘Internal server error' or a message that says the testing programme has reached the maximum number of testers.

BMI open beta inline bmi

The limited beta has reached its maximum number of testers
Photo Credit: Google Play store

One of the users got ‘Early Access' to Battlegrounds Mobile India today and the screenshot shared on Twitter shows the game will be 721MB in size. Along with users who were able to get access, there are quite a few who weren't able to and have shared their disappointment on Twitter.

Ershad Kaleebullah from MySmartPrice shared some gameplay footage from Battlegrounds Mobile India along with some observations. The in-game blood is green instead of red, there are quite a few warnings about safe gaming, data can be carried over from PUBG Mobile, and an OTP is not required to log in. Even the map and settings options seem to be the same as PUBG Mobile.

This open beta comes one day ahead of the expected launch date of June 18 which makes it seem like the game will not launch tomorrow. Past leaks had suggested that Krafton will release the game to the public on June 18 but there has been no confirmation from the developer.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile that was banned in the country last September. It comes with some tweaks, which have now been made somewhat clearer. The game is essentially PUBG Mobile as the battle royale experience is the same.

Comments

Vineet Washington
