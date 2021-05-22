Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Should Be Banned, MLA Says in Letter to PM Modi

PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Should Be Banned, MLA Says in Letter to PM Modi

“This is a mere illusion and a trick to relaunch the same game with minor modifications,” Arunachal Pradesh’s Member of Legislative Assembly Ninong Ering said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 May 2021 17:58 IST
PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Should Be Banned, MLA Says in Letter to PM Modi

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India is up for pre-registration on the Google Play store

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India ban has been demanded by Ninong Ering
  • PUBG redux is accused of launching with an aim to collect data of Indians
  • PUBG Mobile India avatar is in development by South Korea’s Krafton

PUBG Mobile India's new avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India is aimed at deceiving the government and citizens and should be banned in the country, Arunachal Pradesh Member of Legislative Assembly Ninong Ering demanded in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. He alleged that by launching the new game, its developer Krafton was sidestepping Indian laws. The launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to be confirmed, though the South Korean company recently started taking pre-registrations for the game through Google Play store. The game is a redux of PUBG Mobile India that the government banned last year, among other games and apps, over data privacy concerns for their linkage with China.

“This is a mere illusion and a trick to relaunch the same game with minor modifications and collect user data of millions of our citizens, including our children and transfer it to foreign companies and the Chinese government,” Ering, who represents the Pasighat West Assembly constituency in the Northeastern Indian state, said in the letter. He also posted a copy of his three-page letter on Twitter, which was initially reported by IGN India.

Following the PUBG Mobile ban by the government in September last year, Krafton took away the publishing and distribution rights from China's Tencent Games for the game in India, though the company is still the publisher and distributor for the game in other countries. Ering, however, said that almost all of Krafton's Indian employees, including its senior management team, were former Tencent employees “who were miraculously all hired” by Krafton in December and are working on Battlegrounds Mobile India.

He mentioned that the URL of the game's listing on Google Play store also recently hinted that it was a relaunch of PUBG Mobile India. The MLA also alleged that Nodwin Gaming, the company that recently received an investment from Krafton, had extensive ongoing ties with Tencent. Citing news reports, he also said that Nodwin offered its services in Pakistan and had a local team there.

“Krafton has very close ties with Tencent and is now also an investor in Nodwin which works very closely with Tencent,” he stated.

The MLA stated that the points defined by him bring a definite conclusion that Battlegrounds Mobile India “is simply a relaunch of PUBG Mobile”.

“The gameplay features and other aspects will be the same,” he said. “Krafton has also added maps from PUBG in the relaunched game and the weapons will also be the same with just new names.”

Erring believes that the renamed game is Tencent's “indirect way of entering India” and capturing data of Indian citizens. He said that the privacy policy of the game stated that while its data would be stored locally in India and Singapore, it would be transferred to other countries and regions to operate the game service and meet legal requirements.

“The launch announcement is also timed with the launch of Krafton's IPO, from which Tencent will directly benefit,” he said.

Ering also indicated that if PUBG Mobile was allowed to relaunch, it would lead others including TikTok and WeChat to re-enter the country. He added that the launch could bring the risks of “addiction, harm, and deaths” that were all seen with the battle royale game previously.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Krafton and Nodwin Gaming for their comment on the matter and will update this space when they respond.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Ninong Ering
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
US, Japan, EU Space Agencies Will Host Hackathon to Study COVID-19 Impact on Environment

Related Stories

PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Should Be Banned, MLA Says in Letter to PM Modi
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Snyder’s Zombie Movie, Army of the Dead, Needs a Bullet to the Brain
  2. NoiseFit Active Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  3. Clubhouse Android App Is Now Live in India and Around the World
  4. Superzoom Shootout: Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung S21 Ultra vs Vivo X60 Pro+
  5. OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition to Launch in China on May 24
  6. OnePlus TV 40Y1 India Launch Set for May 24, Specifications Teased
  7. Friends: The Reunion Release Set for 9 Asian Countries
  8. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  9. Oppo Reno 5A With IP68-Certified Build, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Vivo Y53s Tipped to Come With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, India Launch Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Should Be Banned, MLA Says in Letter to PM Modi
  2. US, Japan, EU Space Agencies Will Host Hackathon to Study COVID-19 Impact on Environment
  3. GTA 5 Player UnNameD Beats Game Without Taking Any Damage in Record 9 Hours
  4. Microsoft Office for Android Finally Gets Dark Mode
  5. Pope Francis to Get a Pure Electric ‘Popemobile’ from US Automaker Fisker
  6. Oppo Reno 5A With IP68 Build, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Specifications
  7. Zomato, Swiggy Kick Off COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for Their Delivery Partners
  8. Travelling Through a Wormhole in Space May Be Possible, New Research Suggests
  9. Snap to Buy Augmented Reality Company WaveOptics for Over $500 Million
  10. Social Media Firms Asked by Government to Remove Reference to 'Indian Variant' of Coronavirus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com