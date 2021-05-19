Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations went live on May 18 via Google Play store but its URL still mentions PUBG Mobile. The game is the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile. Its South Korean developer Krafton has made a lot of efforts to re-release PUBG Mobile in India since it was banned in the country in September last year. And to make that possible, they had to do away with the PUBG Mobile name, which is why its redux is called Battlegrounds Mobile India. But it looks like they could have missed a spot.

Krafton had announced Battlegrounds Mobile India as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile early in May and pre-registrations for the game went live on Tuesday, May 18 in the country via the Google Play store. Interestingly, IGN India spotted that the Google Play store URL of Battlegrounds Mobile India has the text PUBG Mobile in it. The URL with the PUBG Mobile mention is still live

You can clearly see “pubg.imobile” in the URL but the reasoning behind this is unclear. It could be a simple mistake on the developer's part or something intentional. IGN India points out that the “com.pubg.imobile” is the app package and it affects the app's SEO (search engine optimisation) on Google Play store. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Krafton for clarity and will update this space when we get a response.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will feature essentially the same gameplay as PUBG Mobile but with some tweaks. Krafton had said at the time of announcing the name that it will come with an esports ecosystem that will include tournaments and leagues, as well as exclusive in-game features such as outfits. It also shared that those who pre-register will get specific rewards when the game officially launches. The Google Play listing of Battlegrounds Mobile India also shows glimpses of the popular Erangel and Miramar maps that were part of PUBG Mobile India. The two maps are likely to add to the previously teased smaller 4x4 Battlegrounds Mobile India map called Sanhok.

As of now, there is no release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India, but pre-registering for the game and selecting the automatic install option will notify you when it releases and let you play the game on day one.