Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG: Battlegrounds Hosting Epic Fails Event, Winners to Get In Game Currency, Survivor Pass

PUBG: Battlegrounds Hosting Epic Fails Event, Winners to Get In-Game Currency, Survivor Pass

PUBG: Battlegrounds players can submit in-game “fails” via social media.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 January 2022 14:19 IST
PUBG: Battlegrounds Hosting Epic Fails Event, Winners to Get In-Game Currency, Survivor Pass

Photo Credit: PUBG Battlegrounds

PUBG Epic Fails Event 22 winners will be announced by February 28

Highlights
  • PUBG Epic Fails Event winner to get 20,000 in-game currency (G-Coin)
  • They will also get 16.2 Survivor Pass and a real-life trophy
  • PUBG Epic Fails Event will also have 100 “Weekly Best” winners

PUBG: Battlegrounds publisher Krafton has announced that it is hosting a PUBG Epic Fails event for PC and consoles in which new and existing players can submit their in-game “fail” moments to stand a chance to win rewards. A total of 22 winners will be announced at the end of the event, the South Korean publisher said. Recently, the game switched to a free-to-play model with players getting benefits like additional G-Coin (in-game currency), a 100 percent boost for Survival Mastery XP, and special in-game items.

In order to take part in the PUBG Epic Fails event, new and current PUBG: Battleground players can submit short video clips or screenshots of their most embarrassing or funny in-game moments via Twitter, Instagram or Facebook using #PUBGEpicFails, as per a press release by Krafton, which is also the developer of the popular mobile battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India. The funny moments can include pointless deaths during combat, dying just before getting Chicken Dinner, or absurd stunts. These entries can be sent till 11pm PST on February 22 (12pm IST on February 23) with the player's in-game nickname and their preferred game platform (e.g., PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, etc.).

The winners of the PUBG Epic Fails event will be announced by February 28, and they will be awarded 20,000 in-game currency (G-Coin), a 16.2 Survivor Pass and a real-life trophy to humorously commemorate their ‘fails'. There will also be 100 PUBG: Battleground players who will be selected as “Weekly Best” winners and will receive a random G-Coin crate containing between 500 and 50,000 G-Coin, Krafton said.

As mentioned, publisher Krafton announced on January 12 that PUBG: Battlegrounds switched to a free-to-play model, and is available to all gamers for free on PC and consoles. It also introduced a one-time, non-recurring Battlegrounds Plus premium account upgrade which gave players benefits like additional G-Coin, a 100 percent boost for Survival Mastery XP, special in-game items, and custom match functionality with access to the Ranked game mode.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Battlegrounds, PUBG Epic Fails Event, PUBG, Krafton
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
SpaceX Rocket Junk on Course to Hit the Moon, Astronomers Predict

Related Stories

PUBG: Battlegrounds Hosting Epic Fails Event, Winners to Get In-Game Currency, Survivor Pass
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  2. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  3. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series Goes Global, Redmi Note 11S Debuts Alongside
  6. Vivo Y75 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  7. Cryptocurrency Bill at Union Budget 2022: Here's What to Expect
  8. Vivo Y75 5G Design, Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T Tipped to Feature Dimensity 1300 SoC, 80W Fast Charging
  10. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Smart Band Pro India Launch Date Set for February 9, Alongside Redmi Note 11S
  2. PUBG: Battlegrounds Hosting Epic Fails Event, Winners to Get In-Game Currency, Survivor Pass
  3. Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to be Conferred With Padma Bhushan
  4. SpaceX Rocket Junk on Course to Hit the Moon, Astronomers Predict
  5. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Series With 3-in-1 Filtration System Goes Official
  6. Madhuri Dixit’s Finding Anamika Is Now The Fame Game, Out February 25 on Netflix
  7. Vivo Y75 5G With Triple Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Tesla's Cybertruck Delayed to 2023, Announces CEO Elon Musk
  9. Tesla Forecasts Over 50 Percent Growth in EV Deliveries in 2022, Q4 Revenue Beats Estimates
  10. LG Display Reports 30 Percent Slump in Quarterly Profit, Hit by Lower TV Panel Prices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.