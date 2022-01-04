PUBG: Battlegrounds will get drones to up your team's ante and have yet another means to win a fight. The drone surveillance feature is highlighted in a new teaser. Games like PUBG: New State already have drones to provide a tactical advantage to players. According to Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds will be free-to-play for all users starting January 12. Although the game will be free to download and play, Krafton will reportedly restrict some items and game modes to paying gamers.

A teaser video was posted on the PUBG: Battlegrounds Facebook page. The short clip shows a set of players hiding and planning their moves. Unknowingly, they are being monitored by a surveillance drone controlled by another player. A similar teaser was also tweeted earlier this week wherein the developers shared a clip that showed a radio-controlled surveillance drone, a remote control, a map, as well as a bag.

The feature is expected to come to PUBG: Battleground on January 12, the date when the game will switch to a free-to-play model, according to Krafton. The game is priced at Rs. 999 on Steam in India. Although it will be free to download, some items along with select game modes will be exclusive to paying gamers.

Meanwhile, Krafton is continuing with its strict countermeasures against players who cheat in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It has banned more than 71,000 accounts during the week that ended on January 2. The developer has already banned over two lakh accounts in a month's time. These players' devices are being permanently banned from the battle royale mobile game.