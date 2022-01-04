Technology News
loading

PUBG: Battlegrounds Teased to Get Surveillance Drones on January 12

PUBG: Battlegrounds players can plan better tactics with the help of drones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 January 2022 17:40 IST
PUBG: Battlegrounds Teased to Get Surveillance Drones on January 12

Photo Credit: Facebook

PUBG: Battleground teaser video shows a surveillance drone

Highlights
  • PUBG: Battleground to get drones soon
  • It will be a free-to-play game from January 12
  • Drones provide tactical advantage in PUBG: Battleground

PUBG: Battlegrounds will get drones to up your team's ante and have yet another means to win a fight. The drone surveillance feature is highlighted in a new teaser. Games like PUBG: New State already have drones to provide a tactical advantage to players. According to Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds will be free-to-play for all users starting January 12. Although the game will be free to download and play, Krafton will reportedly restrict some items and game modes to paying gamers.

A teaser video was posted on the PUBG: Battlegrounds Facebook page. The short clip shows a set of players hiding and planning their moves. Unknowingly, they are being monitored by a surveillance drone controlled by another player. A similar teaser was also tweeted earlier this week wherein the developers shared a clip that showed a radio-controlled surveillance drone, a remote control, a map, as well as a bag.

The feature is expected to come to PUBG: Battleground on January 12, the date when the game will switch to a free-to-play model, according to Krafton. The game is priced at Rs. 999 on Steam in India. Although it will be free to download, some items along with select game modes will be exclusive to paying gamers.

Meanwhile, Krafton is continuing with its strict countermeasures against players who cheat in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It has banned more than 71,000 accounts during the week that ended on January 2. The developer has already banned over two lakh accounts in a month's time. These players' devices are being permanently banned from the battle royale mobile game.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG: Battleground, PUBG, Krafton
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Tesla Criticised for Opening Showroom in China's Xinjiang Region

Related Stories

PUBG: Battlegrounds Teased to Get Surveillance Drones on January 12
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  2. Starlink Is Cancelling All Pre-Orders for Its Satellite Internet in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz Display Now Official
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Sport Hasselblad Triple Camera Setup
  5. Several PS5, PS4 Games Discounted in PlayStation Store’s January Sale
  6. Details of Apple's 2022 iPhone, Mac, iPad Models Tipped, Along With VR Headset
  7. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications Tipped; Camera Samples Shared by Company
  8. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched in India
  10. BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets 90 Days of Additional Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG: Battlegrounds Teased to Get Surveillance Drones on January 12
  2. Tesla Criticised for Opening Showroom in China's Xinjiang Region
  3. Netgear to Beta Test Smart Displays for NFTs, Strikes Partnership With MetaMask
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, May Feature 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition With Winter Dream White Colourway Launched
  6. Realme 9i Design Tipped via Hands-on Video Ahead of Launch
  7. BSNL Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan Now Offering 90 Days of Additional Validity
  8. iOS Devices Can Freeze, Crash Due to a HomeKit Vulnerability
  9. NFTs to Fund Presidential Campaign in South Korea Amid Prevailing Crypto Regulatory Mayhem: Report
  10. Honor Magic V Foldable Smartphone Launch Date Set for January 10, Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com