PUBG for PC and consoles received its 8.1 update that brings a revamped Sanhok map, a loot truck, an updated Survivor Pass, and several other gameplay improvements. Sanhok, which is the smallest map in PUBG, has been revamped with terrain changes, reworked areas like Ruins, Gateway (previously Docks), and Airfield (previously Mongnai), along with several other areas. The weather has been reworked as well. The 8.1 update brings a new Ranked season, sound changes, and performance improvements.

The developers had previously shared patch notes for the update with all the changes and improvements through a post on Reddit, as they were first available in the test servers. Now, all these changes are live in the standard PC and console version of PUBG. Players should see an update on their respective platforms.

Sanhok revamped: Key areas of the map have been remastered. These areas include Bootcamp, Quarry, Airfield (previously Mongnai), Getaway (previously Docks), Ruins, mountains, Cave, rivers, Pai Nan/ Khao / Sahmee/ Kampong, and Bhan. The arrangement of buildings in the Bootcamp have been changed, bridges have been added in Quarry, and Ruins have been made into a massive labyrinthine.

Loot Truck: Trucks spawn in different garages around the map and drive through with small or large lootable containers. When destroyed, the truck drops top tier loot including exclusive weapon loot. The trucks are only available in non-ranked matches.

Survivor Pass: Payback: The Survivor Pass has been updated with the new Season 8 and brings mission tab adjustments, added challenge missions, changes in season missions, and Survivor Pass XP changes.

Gameplay changes: Gas can improvements allow players to equip Gas Cans in the melee weapon slot, the explosions have been changed, fuel can be spilled and set on fire, and the Gas Can also be thrown. There are several matchmaking changes in the NA, SA, OC regions.

Season 8 changes: The ranks have been reset and Vikendi has been added to the ranked match set. The rule set for ranked matches has also been changed. The Survival mastery XP available per match is now set to 1500XP.

Other changes: PUBG 8.1 update brings performance improvements by optimising unnecessary processes, reduced hitching during icon loading, physical objects have been optimised to improve CPU performance, and more. Footsteps sounds have been remastered for better positional accuracy. There are also some UI changes, social changes, and bug fixes.

