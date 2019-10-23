PUBG for PS4 and Xbox One is all set to receive the 5.1 update that brings a host of changes such as tweaked Miramar map, vending machines with support items, and loot improvements. The update that also kicks off season 5 and was recently rolled out for the PC version, includes the scoped Win95 rifle. Aside from introducing the new Badlands Survivor Pass, the PUBG 5.1 update for consoles also adds the ability to throw support items at teammates and melee weapons at enemies. PUBG 5.1 update will go live tomorrow on the test server, while the public servers will be taken down for maintenance on October 29.

PUBG 5.1 update patch notes

The patch notes of PUBG 5.1 update for PS4 and Xbox One are now live. As far as the changes go, small objects and trash in and around buildings are gone to provide a clutter-free navigation experience, and a new race track has been added as well. Players can now find objects such as ramps, loops, and jumps across Miramar, alongside the Gold Mirado vehicle. Additionally spawn rate of items such as AR, DMR, scopes, and helmets in Miramar has also been increased.

There are some gameplay changes as well in PUBG 5.1 update. First, the Win96 rifle is now a Miramar-exclusive weapon and comes with a non-removable 2.7x scope. Moreover, a useful throwing feature has also been added. Players can now throw items such as healing packs at their teammates within a distance of 15 metres to help them recover. But in case there is an enemy nearby, one can throw melee weapons such as a machete, sickle, or the trustworthy pan as well. Moreover, radio-messages have been re-introduced with the updated build as well.

Vending machines have also arrived with the PUBG 5.1 update in Miramar and Camp Jackal, and they dispense painkillers and energy drinks. Survivor Pass Badlands has also made its way with the new update and it brings new rewards, missions, and challenges. The Survivor Points (SP) system has been tweaked with the arrival of Survivor Title System Season 5. Additionally, PUBG players on PS4 can soon enjoy custom matches where one can choose between two mode types and duke it out with a minimum of ten players.