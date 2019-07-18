Technology News
PUBG 4.1 Beta Update Kicks Off Season 4 With Epic Story Trailer, Brings Overhauled Erangel Map, and More

The character depicted in the story is most likely modelled after PlayerUnknown.

Updated: 18 July 2019 14:47 IST
The update also introduces the Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath that will last 12 weeks

Highlights
  • PUBG 4.1 beta update improves the mission change system
  • Weapon and vehicle characteristics have also been tweaked
  • Matchmaking system has also been improved on a regional basis

The PUBG 4.1 beta update has been released and it is now live on the test servers with a tonne of UI and gameplay changes. To start things up, the latest PUBG update kicks off Season 4 and does so with an official story trailer that teases the Erangel map's backstory and shows the game adopting a narrative for the first time. Erangel has received a visual overhaul, and a new Survivor Pass arrives with co-operative mission system, alongside tweaked weapon and loot characteristics, new gameplay rules, and a lot more.

But before we delve into the changelog, let's talk about the Season 4 trailer which adds a story-driven element to the battle royale game. PUBG Season 4's official cinematic trailer depicts a story of survival set in the Erangel map, which shows a boy surviving the carnage of war and eventually becoming master of the whole island where he oversees the battle royale action commence in real-time. And in case you are wondering, the character is most probably an allusion to Brendan Green aka PlayerUnknown himself.

 

PUBG 4.1 beta update is now live on the test servers and with it, the naming scheme of PUBG updates has been simplified to align with the ongoing season. Talking about the changes, the most notable one is the visual overhaul of the Erangel map. The graphics quality of major areas like Mylta Power, Quarry, and Military Base has been enhanced and new elements such as blast marks, camouflage nets, and abandoned tanks have been added. Grass density, colour saturation, and overall brightness have also been reduced.

With the start of Season 4, an updated Survivor Pass makes its way to PUBG and this one is called Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath. It brings new skins and items, as well as over 100 rewards. It also introduces a new cooperative mission system and will begin on July 23, with an active span of 12 weeks in total. The mission change system has also been improved, allowing players to swap up to 3 daily missions each day, however, BP can be used to swap additional weekly or daily missions.

erangel overhaul Erangel

Erangel map's graphics quality has been increased and new visual elements have been added too. 

 

There are a tonne of gameplay and item changes as well. For example, the damage dealt by guns like Kar98k, S12K, and SMGs has been increased, while that of weapons like M24, AKM, and Groza has been brought down. Handling, stability, maximum speed, and fuel consumption of a wide range of vehicles have also been changed.

Other minor, but useful, changes include the ability to use healing and boost items while on the move, auto-acceleration for vehicles, and a couple of tweaks that prevent the FPS count from affecting the weapon fire rate. Changes to the size and time of combat zones are also on the table, alongside updated character customisation tab UI. The matchmaking system and map loading screen have been improved as well. The entire PUBG 4.1 beta update's changelog can be seen on the official website.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Season 4.1 Update, PUBG Season 4, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, PUBG Season 4 Trailer
