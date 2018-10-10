NDTV Gadgets360.com

PSN Name Change Feature to Enter PlayStation Preview Program for PS4 Soon

, 10 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PSN Name Change Feature to Enter PlayStation Preview Program for PS4 Soon

Highlights

  • The first name change will be free
  • Subsequent changes start at $5
  • It's expected to rollout in early 2019 for all

After many a leak, Sony has finally confirmed that you will be able to change your PSN name. The feature will be rolled out to those in the PlayStation Preview Program for PS4 and then to everyone else. Much like Microsoft with the Xbox One and Xbox 360, your first PSN name change is free and after that you'll pay $10 (around Rs. 750). If you are a PS Plus subscriber, you'll pay $5 (close to Rs. 375) for the privilege. No PSN name change release date has been revealed just yet and all Sony has said is that it would coming "soon" with plans of it exiting the PlayStation Preview Program at the end of November 2018 and that a "full rollout" is slated for early 2019.

"When you change your online ID, you will have the option to display your previous ID with your new ID, so your friends can recognise you," a post from the company reads. "Once you decide to display your old ID or not, you won’t be able to adjust this after completing the online ID change process."

This feature will work with all PS4 games published after April 1, 2018 and a large number of "most-played" PS4 games released prior. That said, Sony states that there may be errors in certain games for PS3, PS4, and PS Vita.

"Reverting back to an old ID will resolve most issues caused by the ID change. In addition, when this feature officially launches, a list of compatible games published before April 1, 2018, will be provided on PlayStation.com for reference before you make a change," claims Sony.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PSN, PS4, PS3, PS Vita, PSN Name Change
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Facebook Messenger Lite Launched for iOS, Available Only in Turkey
Billion Capture Plus
PSN Name Change Feature to Enter PlayStation Preview Program for PS4 Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Google Pixel 3 vs OnePlus 6 vs iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  2. Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  3. Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Streaming Media Player Launched, Up for Pre-Orders
  4. Panasonic Eluga Ray 600 With 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Cut for Festive Season, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  6. Yu Yuphoria Smart TV With 40-Inch Full-HD Panel Launched in India
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies 'Voyage of Despair' Gameplay Leaked
  8. Google Pixel 3 Price in India Revealed: Launch Event Highlights
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.