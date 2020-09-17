PS5 is huge — alongside the international pricing and launch date reveal, Sony has finally given us the dimensions of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. The PlayStation 5 is 390mm (15.35 inches) tall, 260mm (10.23 inches) deep, and 104mm (4.09 inches) wide, which arguably makes it the biggest video gaming console ever. Its cousin, PS5 Digital Edition, is the same in most regards except that it's 12mm (0.47 inches) less wide because it doesn't have that disc drive bulge. And oh, this doesn't even include the base, if you place the PlayStation 5 vertically, or those shark fins that protrude outwards.

If you were worried about the Xbox Series X not fitting in entertainment centres, well, the PS5 is even bulkier. The Series X comes in at 301mm (11.85 inches) tall, and 151mm (5.94 inches) in both width and depth. Of course, the Series X is wider than the PS5, but the latter makes it up in terms of depth. In terms of weight, the two are nearly the same though, with the PS5 coming in at 4.5kg (9.92 pounds) while the Xbox Series X weighs 4.45kg (9.8 pounds). And by losing the 4K Blu-ray disc drive, the PS5 Digital Edition sheds down to 3.9kg (8.59 pounds).

Here's a visualisation of what that means. Use this link to interact with the 3D models for yourself, also featuring the entire current-gen, including the PS4, PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X.

PS5 Digital Edition, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S

Photo Credit: CompareSizes

Here's a direct comparison of all four new PlayStation and Xbox next-gen consoles —

Dimensions Weight PlayStation 5 390 x 104 x 260 mm (15.35 × 4.09 × 10.23 inches) 4.5kg (9.92 pounds) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 390 x 92 x 260 mm (15.34 × 3.62 × 10.23 inches) 3.9kg (8.59 pounds) Xbox Series X 151 x 151 x 301 mm (5.94 x 5.94 x 11.85 inches) 4.45kg (9.8 pounds) Xbox Series S 151 × 65 × 275 mm (5.9 × 2.6 × 11 inches) 1.93kg (4.25 pounds)

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are out November 19 in India. Prices have not been revealed.