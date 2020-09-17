Technology News
PS5 Size, Weight Revealed: Here’s How It Compares to Xbox Series X

The PlayStation 5 is much bigger, though it weighs about the same as the Xbox Series X.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 September 2020 13:30 IST
PS5 Size, Weight Revealed: Here’s How It Compares to Xbox Series X

Photo Credit: Sony

PS5 size doesn't include the base or those shark fins at the top

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 is 390 x 104 x 260 mm
  • PS5 Digital Edition is 390 x 92 x 260 mm
  • PS5 weighs 4.45kg, PS4 DE weighs 3.9kg

PS5 is huge — alongside the international pricing and launch date reveal, Sony has finally given us the dimensions of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. The PlayStation 5 is 390mm (15.35 inches) tall, 260mm (10.23 inches) deep, and 104mm (4.09 inches) wide, which arguably makes it the biggest video gaming console ever. Its cousin, PS5 Digital Edition, is the same in most regards except that it's 12mm (0.47 inches) less wide because it doesn't have that disc drive bulge. And oh, this doesn't even include the base, if you place the PlayStation 5 vertically, or those shark fins that protrude outwards.

If you were worried about the Xbox Series X not fitting in entertainment centres, well, the PS5 is even bulkier. The Series X comes in at 301mm (11.85 inches) tall, and 151mm (5.94 inches) in both width and depth. Of course, the Series X is wider than the PS5, but the latter makes it up in terms of depth. In terms of weight, the two are nearly the same though, with the PS5 coming in at 4.5kg (9.92 pounds) while the Xbox Series X weighs 4.45kg (9.8 pounds). And by losing the 4K Blu-ray disc drive, the PS5 Digital Edition sheds down to 3.9kg (8.59 pounds).

Here's a visualisation of what that means. Use this link to interact with the 3D models for yourself, also featuring the entire current-gen, including the PS4, PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X.

Xbox Series S vs Xbox Series X vs PlayStation 5 vs PlayStation 5 Digital Edition ps5 size comparison xbox series

PS5 Digital Edition, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
Photo Credit: CompareSizes

Here's a direct comparison of all four new PlayStation and Xbox next-gen consoles —

  Dimensions Weight
PlayStation 5 390 x 104 x 260 mm (15.35 × 4.09 × 10.23 inches) 4.5kg (9.92 pounds)
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 390 x 92 x 260 mm (15.34 × 3.62 × 10.23 inches) 3.9kg (8.59 pounds)
Xbox Series X 151 x 151 x 301 mm (5.94 x 5.94 x 11.85 inches) 4.45kg (9.8 pounds)
Xbox Series S 151 × 65 × 275 mm (5.9 × 2.6 × 11 inches) 1.93kg (4.25 pounds)

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are out November 19 in India. Prices have not been revealed.

Comments

Further reading: PS5, PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Akhil Arora
Vivo V20, Vivo V20 SE, Vivo V20 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Comment
 
 

