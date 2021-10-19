PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be back in stock on Monday, October 25 at 12pm (noon) in India. Sony's online store ShopAtSC has updated its FAQs for PlayStation 5 page with the pre-order date and time for both the standard and Digital Edition of the PS5. The details were also mentioned briefly in a banner on the website's dedicated page for PS5, but was removed later. The console is likely to be available for pre-order on other e-commerce websites as well on the above-mentioned date. Currently, the PS5 is showing up as ‘out of stock' on other platforms.

ShopAtSC on Tuesday updated its PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition pages with a banner that showed the pre-order date and time in India. At the time of writing, the website had already removed it. The FAQs page, however, still shows that the next-gen consoles will be available for pre-order on October 25, 2021, starting “12 noon onwards.” The PS5 last went on pre-order in India on October 4 and like all previous sale dates, the console was sold out in minutes. So, this time as well, the PS5 may run out of stock quickly if you don't place the order immediately at 12pm. Based on the new pre-orders, the PS5 will begin shipping on November 10, according to the FAQs page.

Multiple websites including Amazon, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, Prepaid Gamer Card, Croma, and Game Loot have the console listed on their respective sites without any pre-order date. These platforms are also expected to make standard edition and Digital Edition of the PS5 live on the same date, October 25.

PlayStation 5 was launched globally last year in November and reached India earlier this year. The PS5 is priced at Rs. 49,990 for the standard edition, while the Digital Edition costs Rs. 39,990.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

