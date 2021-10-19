Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Tipped to Be Available for Pre Order on October 25

PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Tipped to Be Available for Pre-Order on October 25

PS5 was launched in India in February this year.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 19 October 2021 19:40 IST
PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Tipped to Be Available for Pre-Order on October 25

PS5 will start shipping out on November 10, as per ShopAtSC

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 price is set at Rs. 49,990 for the standard edition
  • PS5 pre-orders open at 12pm IST
  • PS5 last went on pre-order in India on October 4

PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be back in stock on Monday, October 25 at 12pm (noon) in India. Sony's online store ShopAtSC has updated its FAQs for PlayStation 5 page with the pre-order date and time for both the standard and Digital Edition of the PS5. The details were also mentioned briefly in a banner on the website's dedicated page for PS5, but was removed later. The console is likely to be available for pre-order on other e-commerce websites as well on the above-mentioned date. Currently, the PS5 is showing up as ‘out of stock' on other platforms.

ShopAtSC on Tuesday updated its PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition pages with a banner that showed the pre-order date and time in India. At the time of writing, the website had already removed it. The FAQs page, however, still shows that the next-gen consoles will be available for pre-order on October 25, 2021, starting “12 noon onwards.” The PS5 last went on pre-order in India on October 4 and like all previous sale dates, the console was sold out in minutes. So, this time as well, the PS5 may run out of stock quickly if you don't place the order immediately at 12pm. Based on the new pre-orders, the PS5 will begin shipping on November 10, according to the FAQs page.

Multiple websites including Amazon, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, Prepaid Gamer Card, Croma, and Game Loot have the console listed on their respective sites without any pre-order date. These platforms are also expected to make standard edition and Digital Edition of the PS5 live on the same date, October 25.

PlayStation 5 was launched globally last year in November and reached India earlier this year. The PS5 is priced at Rs. 49,990 for the standard edition, while the Digital Edition costs Rs. 39,990.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PlayStation 5, PS5, PlayStation, PS5 India Restock, PS5 Restock, PlayStation 5 India Restock, PlayStation 5 Restock, Sony, ShopAtSC, Amazon, Flipkart
    Nithya P Nair
    Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
    Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Orders More Than Twice Last Year's Shipments: Report

    Related Stories

    PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Tipped to Be Available for Pre-Order on October 25
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
    2. Meteorite That Narrowly Missed a Sleeping Woman Can Help Unravel Solar System
    3. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
    4. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
    5. Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro, M1 Max Processors
    6. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build Now in India
    7. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
    8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
    9. Redmi Smart TV X (2022) Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display
    10. Axie Infinity Update Prevents Low MMR Players From Earning In-Game SLP
    #Latest Stories
    1. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Tipped to Be Available for Pre-Order on October 25
    2. New York Businesses Urge Governor to Deny Permits for Crypto Mining
    3. Mexican Healthcare Company Adopts Blockchain to Prevent COVID-19 Vaccine Fraud
    4. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Orders More Than Twice Last Year's Shipments: Report
    5. Amazfit GTR 3 Price in India Revealed via Flipkart Listing; Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTS 3 Listed on Amazon
    6. Lava Probuds N1 Neckband-Style Earphones With Up to 30-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
    7. Apple to Sell Fewer iPhone Handsets as Chip Crisis Bites, JP Morgan Says
    8. Google May Face Fine of Up to 20 Percent of Annual Turnover in Russia Over Failing to Delete Illegal Content
    9. Move-to-Earn NFT Game Genopets Raises Millions in Seed Funding Round
    10. #RejectZomato: Zomato Apologises for National Language Controversy, Reinstates Terminated Executive
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com