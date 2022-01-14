Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre Orders on January 18

PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18

PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-orders via ShoptAtSC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 January 2022 15:03 IST
PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18

Photo Credit: Aneesh Arora

PS5 will start shipping on February 8, as per ShopAtSC

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 price is set at Rs. 49,990 for the standard edition
  • PS5 pre-orders will open at 12pm IST
  • PS5 last went on pre-order in India on December 28

PlayStation 5 will be back in stock on Tuesday, January 18, at 12pm (noon) in India. Sony's online store ShopAtSC has revealed the new restock details along with Amazon. This is the first sale of PS5 in 2022 and retailers including Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales are also expected to restock the PlayStation 5 on the coming Tuesday. Currently, these e-commerce sites have the console listed on their respective sites without any pre-order date.

Sony's online store ShopAtSC has updated its PlayStation 5 section with a banner mentioning the pre-order date and time for the standard edition of the PS5. As mentioned, customers will be able to order it on January 18 at 12pm IST (noon). The deliveries will start from February 8 onwards. However, ShopAtSC says that the delivery date will depend on the location and lockdown or curfew restrictions in some areas can delay the delivery. Sony Center is currently only advertising the regular Blu-ray edition of PS5 for January 18, and there is no mention of the discless PS5 Digital Edition.

Alongside, Amazon has also announced that it will restock PlayStation 5 on January 18 at 12pm IST (noon). However, no delivery date has been mentioned yet by the e-commerce platform.

Multiple other websites including Flipkart, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Croma have the console listed on their respective sites without any pre-order date. These platforms are also expected to make the standard edition of the PS5 live on the same date.

The new restock in 2022 comes around three weeks since the last time the PlayStation 5 went on sale in India on December 28. Like all previous sale dates, the console was sold out within minutes.

PlayStation 5 was launched globally in November 2020 and reached India early in 2021. The PS5 is priced at Rs. 49,990 for the standard edition, while the Digital Edition costs Rs. 39,990.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Comments

    Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

    Further reading: PlayStation 5, PlayStation, PS5 India Restock, PS5 Restock, PlayStation 5 India Restock, PlayStation 5 Restock, Sony, ShopAtSC, Amazon, Flipkart
    Nithya P Nair
    Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
    Fortnite for iOS, Android Enters Closed Beta Testing With Touchscreen Support on Nvidia's GeForce Now

    Related Stories

    PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Follow Us
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
    2. Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally: Report
    3. BGMI January Update Brings Spider-Man Themed Content Today: All Details
    4. OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 Launch Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications
    5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Major Deals Revealed
    6. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
    7. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Specifications, Colours Leaked
    8. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
    9. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
    10. Realme 9 Pro Design, Specifications Leaked
    #Latest Stories
    1. OnePlus 9RT With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
    2. Dogecoin Jumps After Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Merchandise 'Buyable' With the Token
    3. Tecno Pova Neo India Launch Date Confirmed for January 20: Specifications
    4. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications Surface Online, Said to Come With 6.67-Inch Display
    5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on Samsung Galaxy M12, OnePlus 9R; More Offers Revealed
    6. Fortnite for iOS, Android Enters Closed Beta Testing With Touchscreen Support on Nvidia's GeForce Now
    7. Scientists Push Back Humanity's Age By 30,000 Years After New Research
    8. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
    9. YuzuSwap, the First Decentralised Exchange on Oasis, Crosses $100-Million TVL Within 13 Hours of Launch
    10. Mark Cuban Says 80 Percent of His New, ‘Non-Shark Tank’ Investments Back Crypto Sector
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com