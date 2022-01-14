PlayStation 5 will be back in stock on Tuesday, January 18, at 12pm (noon) in India. Sony's online store ShopAtSC has revealed the new restock details along with Amazon. This is the first sale of PS5 in 2022 and retailers including Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales are also expected to restock the PlayStation 5 on the coming Tuesday. Currently, these e-commerce sites have the console listed on their respective sites without any pre-order date.

Sony's online store ShopAtSC has updated its PlayStation 5 section with a banner mentioning the pre-order date and time for the standard edition of the PS5. As mentioned, customers will be able to order it on January 18 at 12pm IST (noon). The deliveries will start from February 8 onwards. However, ShopAtSC says that the delivery date will depend on the location and lockdown or curfew restrictions in some areas can delay the delivery. Sony Center is currently only advertising the regular Blu-ray edition of PS5 for January 18, and there is no mention of the discless PS5 Digital Edition.

Alongside, Amazon has also announced that it will restock PlayStation 5 on January 18 at 12pm IST (noon). However, no delivery date has been mentioned yet by the e-commerce platform.

Multiple other websites including Flipkart, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Croma have the console listed on their respective sites without any pre-order date. These platforms are also expected to make the standard edition of the PS5 live on the same date.

The new restock in 2022 comes around three weeks since the last time the PlayStation 5 went on sale in India on December 28. Like all previous sale dates, the console was sold out within minutes.

PlayStation 5 was launched globally in November 2020 and reached India early in 2021. The PS5 is priced at Rs. 49,990 for the standard edition, while the Digital Edition costs Rs. 39,990.

