PS5 was launched in India back in February and has gone up for sale a few times since then, selling out in minutes every time.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 August 2021 16:32 IST
PlayStation 5 standard edition will be up for pre-orders in India

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 costs Rs. 49,990 for the standard edition
  • PS5 crossed 10 million sales globally last month
  • PlayStation 5 pre-orders will go live at Shopatsc.com

PlayStation 5 will be back in stock in India on August 26 at 12pm (noon). Sony's own online store has updated its PS5 console page with the pre-order date. Along with Sony's e-store, the console will likely be available for pre-order via other online platforms that have previously had the console for sale as well. Listings for the PS5 are live on multiple such websites but with no date. PlayStation 5 was launched globally in November last year and arrived in India in February this year.

The PS5 last went on pre-order in India on July 26 and like all previous instances, it was sold out in minutes. Now, a month later, the console will be available for pre-order once again so interested shoppers will have another chance to grab one if they are lucky. Sony's online store Shopatsc.com has revealed the date to be August 26 from 12pm (noon).

While other websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, Prepaid Gamer Card, Croma, and Game Loot have the console listed, there is no pre-order date mentioned that suggests they will go live via these listings on the same date, August 26.

Both the standard edition and Digital Edition of the PS5 will be available to pre-order from Shopatsc.com on the date. The standard edition costs Rs. 49,990 while the Digital Edition costs Rs. 39,990. It is likely that both versions of the PS5 will be available for pre-order on the other platforms as well. In the box, you get the console and one DualSense controller.

Ever since its launch in November last year, PlayStation 5 has faced stock issues globally and a large number of people are still waiting to get their hands on the console. Interestingly, towards the end of last month, Sony revealed that it had sold over 10 million PS5 consoles globally since launch as of July 18. The company also said that the PS5 has become its fastest-selling console ever.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PlayStation 5, PS5, PlayStation 5 Pre Order, Shopatsc, Amazon, Flipkart, Sony, PlayStation 5 Restock, PS5 Restock
    Vineet Washington
    Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
