PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be back in stock in India on Monday, July 12. This will be the fifth time when the PlayStation 5 will be available for purchase in the country and the third time when its discless version, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, will be back in stock. The last PS5 restock took place on June 23, but that did not last for more than a few minutes. Retailers including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, and Reliance Digital are expected to make the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition available.

Vijay Sales has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it would kick off the pre-bookings for both PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition at 12pm (noon) on Monday. Other retailers are also likely to announce the availability soon through their respective online and offline presence in the country. IGN India first reported about the next restocking of PS5 in the country.

Sony has not yet confirmed how many PS5 units it would put on sale. However, considering the past records, the company isn't likely to make many of them available this time as well.

Retailers including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital had faced hiccups last time, with their sites throwing up errors such as, “It's rush hour and traffic is piling up on that page. Please try again in a short while.” Games The Shop even went down 20 minutes before pre-orders began.

Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center (ShopAtSC), and Vijay Sales are the official PS5 retailers in the country. However, you can also check for the restock from your nearby store.

Sony has also set up a helpline at 1800-103-7799 that you can use to find local retailers around your place.