PS5 Restock in India: PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition to Go on Pre-Bookings Again on July 12

Sony has not yet confirmed how many PS5 units it would make available in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 July 2021 12:14 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

PS5 went on its last pre-orders on June 23

Highlights
  • PS5 restock will take place through various retailers in the country
  • Vijay Sales and others will kick off pre-bookings at 12pm on July 12
  • PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will also be on sale via offline retailers

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be back in stock in India on Monday, July 12. This will be the fifth time when the PlayStation 5 will be available for purchase in the country and the third time when its discless version, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, will be back in stock. The last PS5 restock took place on June 23, but that did not last for more than a few minutes. Retailers including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, and Reliance Digital are expected to make the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition available.

Vijay Sales has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it would kick off the pre-bookings for both PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition at 12pm (noon) on Monday. Other retailers are also likely to announce the availability soon through their respective online and offline presence in the country. IGN India first reported about the next restocking of PS5 in the country.

Sony has not yet confirmed how many PS5 units it would put on sale. However, considering the past records, the company isn't likely to make many of them available this time as well.

Retailers including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital had faced hiccups last time, with their sites throwing up errors such as, “It's rush hour and traffic is piling up on that page. Please try again in a short while.” Games The Shop even went down 20 minutes before pre-orders began.

Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center (ShopAtSC), and Vijay Sales are the official PS5 retailers in the country. However, you can also check for the restock from your nearby store.

Sony has also set up a helpline at 1800-103-7799 that you can use to find local retailers around your place.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Further reading: PS5 Restock, PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation India, Sony India, Sony, Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart, Vijay Sales
    Jagmeet Singh
    Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
    ‘Didn’t Expect It To Be So Hard’: Elon Musk on Fully Self-Driving Cars

    Comment
     
     

