PlayStation 5 will be back in stock in India on December 6 at 12pm IST (noon). Sony Centre has announced the restock on its official website ShopAtSC. Games The Shop has already confirmed that they will be stocking the next-gen Sony console for December 6. As is the trend, expect other retailers such as Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales to also restock the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition on the coming Monday.

The December 6 restock date comes more than a month after the PS5 last went on sale in India on October 25. Like all previous instances, it went out of stock in minutes of being available. Now on Monday, interested customers will have another opportunity to grab one if they're lucky. As per the date mentioned on Sony's online store Shopatsc.com, it will be available to pre-order on December 6 at 12pm IST (noon). The banner for the restock also mentions that deliveries will begin from December 15.

Other websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Croma have the console listed, but they haven't mentioned any pre-order date alongside. Though given what we have seen in the past, expect all of them to be involved too — at the same time on December 6 at 12pm IST (noon).

ShopAtSC.com and Vijay Sales have listed both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition for pre-order on December 6. The standard edition is listed for Rs. 49,990 while the Digital Edition is listed at Rs. 39,990. It is safe to assume that both editions will also be listed with other retailers. Players will get a console and a DualSense controller in the box. Interested buyers are advised to also call and find out from their neighbourhood game store as they might have better luck there.

Ever since PS5 was launched in November 2020, it has faced constant stock issues globally. A very large number of eager players are waiting to get their hands on Sony's new gaming console. As of July 18, Sony revealed that it had sold over 10 million PS5 consoles globally since launch. It also mentioned that the PS5 has become its largest selling console ever.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.