PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on December 28

PlayStation 5 was launched globally in November 2020 and has faced constant stock issues globally.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 December 2021 17:39 IST
PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on December 28

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Akhil Arora

PlayStation 5 standard edition retails for Rs. 49,990, PS5 Digital Edition is available for Rs. 39,990

Highlights
  • PS5 will be available to pre-order via ShopatSC, Amazon, Games The Shop
  • No delivery dates for the December 28 pre-orders have been mentioned yet
  • Players will get a PS5 console and a DualSense controller in the box

PlayStation 5 will be back in stock in India on December 28 at 12pm IST (noon). Sony has officially announced the restock on ShopatSC. Amazon has also confirmed the PS5 restock for December 28. It is safe to say that the restock at the end of this month will be the last PS5 restock of the year. As is the trend, expect other retailers like Croma, GameLoot, Games The Shop, Flipkart, and the likes to also make PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles available for pre-orders on December 28.

The December 28 restock comes three weeks after the last time PlayStation 5 went on sale in India — December 6. Following the trend of earlier PS5 restocks, the console was sold out within minutes.. As per the banner visible on ShopatSC.com, customers will be able to order it on December 28 at 12pm IST (noon). No delivery date has been mentioned as of yet.

Alongside, Amazon has also announced it will restock PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition on December 28 at 12pm IST (noon). However, even the e-commerce giant did not mention when it will begin delivering the consoles.

As is the trend, expect Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Croma to restock the next-gen console next week. PlayStation 5 has been listed but no pre-order date has been mentioned on these retail websites. Based on what we have seen in the past, it is safe to assume that all these retailers will also be involved in the restock at the same time — December 28 at 12pm IST (noon).

ShopatSC, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, and Croma have listed both PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles for the pre-order next week. Both consoles are visible on Games The Shop but the disc-less console is listed as 'unavailable' at the time of writing. PS5 standard edition is priced at Rs. 49,990 while PS5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs. 39,990. It is safe to assume that all other retailers will also list both consoles by next week. Interested buyers are advised to call and inquire about the availability of the consoles from their neighbourhood store, in the off chance they have better luck there.

In the box, players will get a PlayStation 5 console and a DualSense controller. Ever since it was launched in November 2020, it has faced constant stock issues globally. A very large number of eager customers are still waiting to get their hands on Sony's new gaming console.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Satvik Khare
    PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on December 28
