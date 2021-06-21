Technology News
  • PS5 India Restock: Pre Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on June 23

PS5 India Restock: Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on June 23

Amazon India, Games The Shop, and Sony Center confirmed.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 June 2021 14:17 IST
Photo Credit: Kerde Severin

PlayStation 5

Highlights
  • Last PS5 India restock was nearly a month ago on May 27
  • Just the second time PS5 Digital Edition on sale for India
  • No word on when June 23 PS5 pre-orders will ship out

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be back in stock this Wednesday, June 23 at 12pm noon in India, Amazon India, Games The Shop, and Sony Center have all announced. Expect the other usual suspects — Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales — to be involved as well. We have reached out to Flipkart and Vijay Sales for comment. This will be the fourth time that the PlayStation 5 will be officially back in stock in India, and just the second time for its digital-only counterpart, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, that launched in South Asia over six months on from its global debut.

Rumblings for PS5 India restocks had been building up over the past couple of weeks, and we finally have confirmation. The June 23 restock date for PlayStation 5 comes almost a month since the last time Sony's next-gen console went on sale in India, and over a month since the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition was first made available here. Neither Amazon India, Games The Shop, or Sony Center have announced when they will begin shipping this new wave of PS5 pre-orders though. There was a week-long gap for the May 17 pre-orders, and an 11-day gap for the May 27 pre-orders.

Going by those numbers, expect the June 23 PS5 pre-orders to start shipping between June 30 and July 5. Of course, the bigger worry is whether the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition stock will last beyond a few minutes, and if certain sites will even be able to handle the load (hello, Croma, Games The Shop, and Prepaid Gamer Card).

Photo by Kerde Severin on Unsplash

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, PlayStation 5, PS5 India, PlayStation India, Sony India, Amazon India, Games The Shop, Sony Center, ShopAtSC
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
