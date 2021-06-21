PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be back in stock this Wednesday, June 23 at 12pm noon in India, Amazon India, Games The Shop, and Sony Center have all announced. Expect the other usual suspects — Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales — to be involved as well. We have reached out to Flipkart and Vijay Sales for comment. This will be the fourth time that the PlayStation 5 will be officially back in stock in India, and just the second time for its digital-only counterpart, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, that launched in South Asia over six months on from its global debut.

Rumblings for PS5 India restocks had been building up over the past couple of weeks, and we finally have confirmation. The June 23 restock date for PlayStation 5 comes almost a month since the last time Sony's next-gen console went on sale in India, and over a month since the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition was first made available here. Neither Amazon India, Games The Shop, or Sony Center have announced when they will begin shipping this new wave of PS5 pre-orders though. There was a week-long gap for the May 17 pre-orders, and an 11-day gap for the May 27 pre-orders.

Going by those numbers, expect the June 23 PS5 pre-orders to start shipping between June 30 and July 5. Of course, the bigger worry is whether the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition stock will last beyond a few minutes, and if certain sites will even be able to handle the load (hello, Croma, Games The Shop, and Prepaid Gamer Card).

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are back in stock on Wednesday, June 23 on Amazon India, Games The Shop, and Sony Center. Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales are expected to be involved as well.

Photo by Kerde Severin on Unsplash

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.