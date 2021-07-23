Technology News
PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on July 26

Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and Games The Shop have confirmed the PS5 restock.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 July 2021 14:57 IST
PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on July 26

Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation 5

Highlights
  • Last PS5 India restock was just 11 days ago on July 12
  • Only disc-version, no sign of PS5 Digital Edition this time
  • No word yet on when July 26 PS5 pre-orders will ship

PS5 will be back in stock in India this coming Monday, July 26 at 12pm noon, Sony Center has announced on its official website ShopAtSC. Games The Shop and Vijay Sales told Gadgets 360 that they will be taking orders as well. Although it's not been confirmed, it's very likely that the other usual retailers — Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Reliance Digital — will also be getting a restock and we will update this article once we know more. This will be the sixth time that the PlayStation 5 will be officially back in stock in India. Unfortunately, there seems to be no sign of its digital-only counterpart PS5 Digital Edition that had been offered alongside the past few times.

The July 26 restock date for PlayStation 5 comes 14 days after the last time Sony's next-gen console went on sale in India, and is in some ways a mirror of the May PS5 pre-order situation, when the PS5 got a quick second restock following one for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition just 10 days prior. That time around, reports suggested that the Sony wanted PlayStation 5 deliveries to be around the release date of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The only PS5 title on the horizon right now is Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (out August 20), so maybe that's the reason here. Sony Center has yet to announce when these new wave of PS5 pre-orders will be shipped though.

PlayStation 5 Review: New Era, Half Jump

ps5 shopatsc july 26 ps5 sony center july 26

PlayStation 5 restock banner on ShopAtSC
Photo Credit: Sony Center

As always, don't expect the PS5 stock to last beyond a few minutes — or even seconds. And that's only if certain sites will even be able to handle the load to begin with. In recent times, Croma, Games The Shop, and Prepaid Gamer Card have all faced technical issues. Amazon and Flipkart have some problems as well, though they are usually among the best of the lot, alongside Sony Center.

PS5 is back in stock on Monday, July 26 on Games The Shop, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Reliance Digital should have it too. That said, you might have better luck with a local game store near you, so give them a call too.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Further reading: PS5, PlayStation 5, PS5 India, PlayStation India, Sony India, Amazon India, Games The Shop, Sony Center, ShopAtSC, Prepaid Gamer Card, Vijay Sales, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital
    Akhil Arora
    Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
    PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on July 26
