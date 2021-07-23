PS5 will be back in stock in India this coming Monday, July 26 at 12pm noon, Sony Center has announced on its official website ShopAtSC. Games The Shop and Vijay Sales told Gadgets 360 that they will be taking orders as well. Although it's not been confirmed, it's very likely that the other usual retailers — Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Reliance Digital — will also be getting a restock and we will update this article once we know more. This will be the sixth time that the PlayStation 5 will be officially back in stock in India. Unfortunately, there seems to be no sign of its digital-only counterpart PS5 Digital Edition that had been offered alongside the past few times.

The July 26 restock date for PlayStation 5 comes 14 days after the last time Sony's next-gen console went on sale in India, and is in some ways a mirror of the May PS5 pre-order situation, when the PS5 got a quick second restock following one for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition just 10 days prior. That time around, reports suggested that the Sony wanted PlayStation 5 deliveries to be around the release date of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The only PS5 title on the horizon right now is Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (out August 20), so maybe that's the reason here. Sony Center has yet to announce when these new wave of PS5 pre-orders will be shipped though.

PlayStation 5 restock banner on ShopAtSC

Photo Credit: Sony Center

As always, don't expect the PS5 stock to last beyond a few minutes — or even seconds. And that's only if certain sites will even be able to handle the load to begin with. In recent times, Croma, Games The Shop, and Prepaid Gamer Card have all faced technical issues. Amazon and Flipkart have some problems as well, though they are usually among the best of the lot, alongside Sony Center.

PS5 is back in stock on Monday, July 26 on Games The Shop, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Reliance Digital should have it too. That said, you might have better luck with a local game store near you, so give them a call too.

