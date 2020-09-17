PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price and Release Date Announced

The PS5 will cost $499.99 (about Rs. 36,800) in the US, £449.99 (about Rs. 43,000) in the UK, €499.99 (about Rs. 43,500) in Europe, AU$749.95 (about Rs. 40,300) in Australia, and ¥49,980 (about Rs. 35,000) in Japan. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition costs $399.99 (about Rs. 29,500) in the US, £359.99 (about Rs. 34,400) in the UK, €399.99 (about Rs. 34,800) in Europe, AU$599.95 (about Rs. 32,300) in Australia, and ¥39,980 (about Rs. 28,000) in Japan. India prices haven't been announced as yet. Both consoles will launch November 12 in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand; and November 19 in rest of the world. It's not confirmed if India is included in the latter.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition prices were revealed at the PlayStation 5 Showcase online event. Though India pricing and launch date has not been revealed, you can sign up for new info on many retail sites. Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Center, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Games The Shop have all had dedicated landing pages for the PlayStation 5 for the past few months now. Expect the new prices and launch date to be updated soon.

Here are the complete specifications for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition —

PS5 PS5 Digital Edition Price Rs. TBA Rs. TBA Resolution 4K @ 60fps, up to 120fps 4K @ 60fps, up to 120fps Disc 4K UHD Blu-ray None (Digital-only) CPU Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT (variable frequency) Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT (variable frequency) GPU Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency) Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency) 10.28 teraflops GPU power 10.28 teraflops GPU power RAM 16GB GDDR6 RAM 16GB GDDR6 RAM Memory bandwidth 448GB/s 448GB/s Storage 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD External storage NVMe SSD Slot, support for USD HDD NVMe SSD Slot, support for USD HDD I/O throughput 5.5GB/s (raw), 8-9GB/s (compressed) 5.5GB/s (raw), 8-9GB/s (compressed) Dimensions TBA TBA Weight TBA TBA

As you can tell, there's no difference between the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition except that the latter doesn't have a disc drive. In terms of raw performance, the PS5 has the same CPU as the Xbox Series family but they are clocked differently, the same GPU but with fewer compute units (CU) but a higher clock speed, and the same amount of RAM. All that's to say the new Xbox and PlayStation are very similar but it's still not a direct comparison.

Additionally, Sony also gave us prices for PS5 controllers and other accessories. An extra DualSense Wireless Controller will run you $69.99 (about Rs. 5,200), ¥6,980 (about Rs. 4,900), and €69.99 (about Rs. 6,100). The Pulse 3D wireless headset will cost $99.99 (about Rs. 7,400), ¥9,980 (about Rs. 7,000), and €99.99 (about Rs. 8,700).

The PlayStation HD Camera comes in at $59.99 (about Rs. 4,500), ¥5,980 (about Rs. 4,200), and €59.99 (about Rs. 5,300). You will need to fork over $29.99 (about Rs. 2,200), ¥2,980 (about Rs. 2,100), and €29.99 (about Rs. 2,600) for the Media Remote. That leaves the DualSense Charging Station, also priced at $29.99 (about Rs. 2,200), ¥2,980 (about Rs. 2,100), and €29.99 (about Rs. 2,600).

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will launch November 12 in select markets, and November 19 and across the world.

