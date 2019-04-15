The PlayStation 5, PS5, or whatever else Sony plans to call its PS4 successor may have had its price, release date window, launch games, and specifications leaked. According to a post from allegedly a small third party developer based in Europe, the PS5 launch games list includes Gran Turismo 7, a PUBG remaster, and Battlefield Bad Company 3 to name a few. Interestingly, the post claims that the PS5 price would be around $499 (close to Rs. 35,000) and have a release date or March 2020 or November 2020. Now keep in mind that unlike past PS5 leaks, this one was posted on Pastebin anonymously so take it with a tonne salt.

PS5 games at launch

Gran Turismo 7

PUBG remaster (4K free to play with PS+ only on PS5)

Last of Us: Part II remaster

Ghost of Tsushima remaster

Battlefield Bad Company 3

Harry Potter

Assassin's Creed

The leak suggests that Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is slate for 2021 while GTA 6 may have a one month exclusivity for the PS5. GTA 6 would also have two big cities — Miami and New York, though the source of this leak claims it's not a 100 percent accurate. Furthermore, details that have emerged previously such as backwards compatibility, the presence of physical games, an AMD Ryzen CPU and Navi GPU were mentioned too. There's a possibility of 24GB DDR6 with 4GB DDR4 for the OS, 8K upscaling, 2TB HDD with "some sort of NAND flash" as well as DualShock 5 shipping with a camera for VR tracking too.

Finally there's the possibility of PlayStation VR 2 (PS VR2) being revealed alongside the PS5. It's these details, if true, that have us most interested. Apparently it may have a big resolution boost of 2560x1440, 120Hz, 220 field of view, eye tracking, wireless capabilities, a battery life of four to five hours, integrated headphones, no breaker box, and a larger focus on VR for AAA with a price of $250 (close to Rs. 17,350).

