PS5 Price, Release Date Leaked; Launch Games Tipped to Include PUBG Remaster, Gran Turismo 7, More

, 15 April 2019
PS5 Price, Release Date Leaked; Launch Games Tipped to Include PUBG Remaster, Gran Turismo 7, More

The PlayStation 5, PS5, or whatever else Sony plans to call its PS4 successor may have had its price, release date window, launch games, and specifications leaked. According to a post from allegedly a small third party developer based in Europe, the PS5 launch games list includes Gran Turismo 7, a PUBG remaster, and Battlefield Bad Company 3 to name a few. Interestingly, the post claims that the PS5 price would be around $499 (close to Rs. 35,000) and have a release date or March 2020 or November 2020. Now keep in mind that unlike past PS5 leaks, this one was posted on Pastebin anonymously so take it with a tonne salt.

PS5 games at launch

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • PUBG remaster (4K free to play with PS+ only on PS5)
  • Last of Us: Part II remaster
  • Ghost of Tsushima remaster
  • Battlefield Bad Company 3
  • Harry Potter
  • Assassin's Creed

The leak suggests that Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is slate for 2021 while GTA 6 may have a one month exclusivity for the PS5. GTA 6 would also have two big cities — Miami and New York, though the source of this leak claims it's not a 100 percent accurate. Furthermore, details that have emerged previously such as backwards compatibility, the presence of physical games, an AMD Ryzen CPU and Navi GPU were mentioned too. There's a possibility of 24GB DDR6 with 4GB DDR4 for the OS, 8K upscaling, 2TB HDD with "some sort of NAND flash" as well as DualShock 5 shipping with a camera for VR tracking too.

Finally there's the possibility of PlayStation VR 2 (PS VR2) being revealed alongside the PS5. It's these details, if true, that have us most interested. Apparently it may have a big resolution boost of 2560x1440, 120Hz, 220 field of view, eye tracking, wireless capabilities, a battery life of four to five hours, integrated headphones, no breaker box, and a larger focus on VR for AAA with a price of $250 (close to Rs. 17,350).

Comments

PS5 Price, Release Date Leaked; Launch Games Tipped to Include PUBG Remaster, Gran Turismo 7, More
