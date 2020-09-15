Technology News
loading

PlayStation 5 Priced at $449, PS5 Digital Edition Below $400: Report

Sony is also facing production troubles with PS5, which will result in 4 million fewer units.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 15 September 2020 11:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation 5 Priced at $449, PS5 Digital Edition Below $400: Report

Photo Credit: Sony

The PS5 DualSense controller

Highlights
  • PS5 prices expected at Wednesday’s PS5 event
  • Sony now aims to make 11 million PS5s by March 2021
  • PS5 custom SOC yields unstable, fell to 50 percent

PS5 prices are expected to be revealed at Sony's “PlayStation 5 Showcase” online event on Wednesday, but a new Bloomberg report suggests what those could be. According to analyst Masahiro Wakasugi, the PS5 might be priced “as low as $449” (about Rs. 33,000) while the PS5 Digital Edition price might drop below $400 (about Rs. 29,500). Of course, the India prices will be much higher on account of taxes, customs, and import fees. Based on previous launches, this would put the PS5 at around Rs. 44,990 in India, with the PS5 Digital Edition possibly around Rs. 39,990, which is similar to the Xbox Series X and Series S pricing.

Bloomberg [paywall] brings word of its new PS5 price estimates in a report about Sony cutting PS5 production by 4 million units for this financial year, ending March 2021. That brings the total PS5 production — for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition — down to 11 million. This is apparently happening because Sony is allegedly facing manufacturing issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the PS5. Production yields fell to as low as 50 percent, and though they are now improving, they aren't “stable”.

This comes just two months after Sony had reportedly boosted orders because it was expecting more demand, as people spend more time at home globally due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But Sony won't be able to meet its supposed 15 million production target. Sony declined to comment, Bloomberg added.

It's too early to say if that will create a shortfall for consumers. Sony has said in the past that PS5 pre-orders will be limited to one per household. And its complicated pre-order system — at least in the US — which involves registering your interest to potentially get an invite to pre-order the PS5, suggests that stock might not be freely available.

The PS5 is expected to launch in November, while the Xbox Series X (Rs. 49,990) and Series S (Rs. 34,990) will release on November 10 in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS5, PS5 Digital Edition
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
LG Wing Dual-Display Phone With ‘Swivel Mode’, Gimbal Camera Launched: Specifications

Related Stories

PlayStation 5 Priced at $449, PS5 Digital Edition Below $400: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F Series Phone to Launch in India Next Month: Report
  2. Realme Narzo 20 Series Set to Launch in India on September 21
  3. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  4. Redmi 9A 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Model Launched
  5. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  6. LG Wing Dual-Display Phone With ‘Swivel Mode’, Gimbal Camera Launched
  7. OnePlus 8T Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. New iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE Key Specifications Leaked
  10. PlayStation 5 Priced at $449, PS5 Digital Edition Below $400: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Mobile Deals Previewed: Rs. 15,000 Price Cut on LG G8X, More Top Offers
  2. Verizon to Acquire Prepaid Mobile Service Tracfone in $6.25 Billion Deal
  3. Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000
  4. Ant-Man 3 Casts Jonathan Majors as Villain Kang the Conqueror: Reports
  5. OnePlus Nord With 6GB RAM and 64GB Storage to Go on Sale in India on September 21 for Rs. 24,999
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Get a New Champagne Gold Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Venus Discovered to Have Traces of Phosphine Gas Linked to Life on Earth
  8. TRAI Says No Regulatory Framework Needed for OTT Services
  9. Google Pixel 5 May Launch on September 30 Alongside Chromecast and Smart Speaker
  10. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com