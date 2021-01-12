PlayStation 5 India Pre-Orders Go Live, Stock Sells Out in Minutes

PlayStation 5 India pre-orders went live earlier on Tuesday, and disappeared within minutes — if they appeared at all. Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales opened online PS5 pre-orders at 12pm on Tuesday, January 12. And by 12:10pm, all the sites were either displaying “sold out”, struggled to load and/or had crashed, or had never been able to manage the traffic in the first place. It all signalled that Sony had severely underestimated the PS5 demand in India, or maybe it didn't have enough units on offer to begin with. After all, PlayStation 5 has been facing stock shortages globally. The PS5 will be back in stock, but Sony India wouldn't say when.

“PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stockout during the pre-order period,” Sony India said in a prepared statement to Gadgets 360. “Keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase.” Sony India's language suggests we might see more PS5 stock before launch on February 2.

There were also problems from the get-go. The Rs. 49,990 PlayStation 5 with a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive was the only option given to Indian PlayStation fans, as Sony decided not to bring PS5 Digital Edition to India at this moment. If you did manage to snag a PS5 pre-order, what you get come February (assuming the overbooking situation with Xbox Series X doesn't repeat) is the PS5 console and an included game (Astro's Playroom). PS5 pre-orders will be fulfilled starting February 2, with some retailers allowing pick-ups on launch day.

Alongside the console, you can also pre-order extra DualSense controllers at Rs. 5,990 apiece — the DualShock 4 works on the PS5 but only with PS4 games — and the Rs. 2,590 Media Remote. Three PlayStation Studios titles in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and other titles in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hitman 3, Deathloop, Back 4 Blood, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate also go up for pre-order Tuesday at 12pm. Most of these are still in stock.

There's no sign of Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (which includes Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered), nor the other accessories (Pulse 3D wireless headset, PlayStation HD Camera, and DualSense Charging Station). Gadgets 360 had reached out to Sony India for comment on why these games and accessories are unavailable at launch, but we never heard back.

PS5 stock seems to be gone for now, but you can keep an eye on the following websites and register for notifications, if you please. You might have better luck checking with a game store near you. Sony India has set up a helpline at 1800-103-7799 to help PlayStation fans find local retailers across India.

How to pre-order PS5 on Shop at SC

Sony India's retail shops Sony Center have their own website through which you can buy the PlayStation 5. Shop at SC offers free home delivery from the nearest Sony Center, but you can also choose to pick up from the nearest store on launch day, February 2.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Shop at SC. Create one in advance to speed up checkout. Unfortunately, the site doesn't have a notify me button in case stocks run out.

Shop at SC offers no-cost EMI on select credit cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

You can also pre-order Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure on Shop at SC, in addition to an extra DualSense controller and the Media Remote.

How to pre-order PS5 on Amazon India

The PS5 is also available on Amazon's India affiliate, which will offer free home delivery across India. You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get free delivery.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Amazon. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Amazon offers no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

You can also pre-order Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure on Amazon, in addition to an extra DualSense controller and the Media Remote.

Amazon has a 10-day replacement policy (no returns) and a one-year warranty on PS5.

How to pre-order PS5 on Games The Shop

Dedicated games store Games The Shop will let you pre-order the PS5, replete with free home delivery across India.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Games The Shop, but you will need to provide an email address.

You can also pre-order Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure on Games The Shop, in addition to an extra DualSense controller and the Media Remote.

How to pre-order PS5 on Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart also has the PlayStation 5 for pre-order in India. It will also offer free home delivery across India.

It's worth noting that Flipkart had trouble servicing Xbox Series X pre-orders, with customers claiming they were bullied by Flipkart Support to cancel their orders.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Flipkart. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Flipkart offers easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards. You can avail 10 percent off up to Rs. 1,500 with Bank of Baroda credit cards, or 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

You can also pre-order Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure on Flipkart, in addition to an extra DualSense controller and the Media Remote.

Flipkart has a 7-day replacement policy (no returns) and a one-year warranty on PS5.

How to pre-order PS5 on Reliance Digital

Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Digital will also offer the PS5 in India. All orders will qualify for free home delivery.

It's worth noting that Reliance Digital had trouble servicing Xbox Series X pre-orders, going so far to cancel orders because it had overbooked.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Reliance Digital. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

How to pre-order PS5 on Croma

Tata-owned Croma will not only offer the PS5 in its retail stores, but also online. Free home delivery will be available for every order.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Croma. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

How to pre-order PS5 on Vijay Sales

Mumbai-headquartered Vijay Sales is also offering the PS5 on its website, in addition to its retail store. It too will offer free home delivery on every purchase.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Vijay Sales, but you will need to provide your mobile number and email address as a guest.

