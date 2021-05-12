Technology News
PlayStation 5 Restock: PS5 Pre-Orders Listed to Begin in India on May 17

PS5 standard edition is priced at Rs. 49,990 in India.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 12 May 2021 11:06 IST
PlayStation 5 Restock: PS5 Pre-Orders Listed to Begin in India on May 17

Photo Credit: Sony Center

PS5 standard edition will be the only variant available in India for now

Highlights
  • PS5 may go up for sale in India soon
  • PlayStation 5 was officially launched in India in February
  • PS5 price in India set at Rs. 49,990 for the standard edition

PlayStation 5 restocks are expected soon in India as Sony-authorised dealer Sony Center has listed PS5 consoles for pre-booking starting May 17. Launched in the country back in February, Sony's next-gen console has been in short supply ever since the first batch of consoles sold out in minutes when pre-orders started in January. The PS5 comes in two models — standard edition and Digital Edition. The former is the only model Sony has made available to Indian customers for now.

PlayStation 5 pre-order details

The Sony Center website has put up a banner that announces the pre-order details for the PS5. It shows that customers can pre-book the console starting May 17 at 12pm (noon). The standard edition will be up for grabs — no surprises there — at Rs. 49,990. There's no information on when shipping is expected to begin.

The PS5 Digital Edition was also reportedly listed for pre-orders starting May 17 on the Sony Center online portal late on Tuesday. However, at the time of writing, Gadgets 360 couldn't spot a listing for the Digital Edition on the website.

It should be noted that at the time of writing, the next-gen console hasn't been listed for pre-orders on other leading online portals such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital.

It is also important to note that Sony Center is a third-party retail partner of Sony. So, the pre-order availability of the PS5 should not be considered as an official restock update from the manufacturer.

Earlier this month, Reliance Digital reportedly listed the PS5 to be in stock and accepted orders from customers. However, several users soon started reporting that their orders were cancelled, with refunds being issued by the online retailer.

When the PS5 went up for pre-orders for the first time in India back in January, the console was sold out within minutes. Ever since, there has been an acute shortage of PS5 stocks in India and several other countries around the world. Earlier this week, Sony warned a group of analysts that the PS5 will remain in short supply through the next year. Sony said while reporting its financial results that it had sold 7.8 million units of the PS5 through March 31. It also said that at least 14.8 million units are targeted to be sold in the current fiscal year.

For now, it remains to be seen whether other Indian sellers also put the PS5 up for pre-orders starting May 17.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PlayStation, PlayStation 5, PS5, PlayStation 5 Pre Order, PlayStation 5 Restock, PS5 restock
    Shayak Majumder
    Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
    Elon Musk Asks Followers On Twitter if Tesla Should Accept Dogecoin as Payment
    WhatsApp Reacts to Criticism Over Privacy, Alleges Zomato, Ola, Aarogya Setu Collect Same or More Data: Report

    Comment
     
     

