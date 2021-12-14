Technology News
PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers Get 3 New Colourways, 5 Colourful PS5 Console Covers Announced for 2022

The new PS5 DualSense controllers will be available globally, while the PS5 covers will come to select regions.

By David Delima | Updated: 14 December 2021 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation users in select regions will be able to purchase PS5 covers in five new colourways

Highlights
  • The galaxy-inspired PS5 covers will go on sale in the first half of 2022
  • DualSense controllers will now be sold in five special colourways
PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers will get three new colourways, set to go on sale in January 2022. Earlier this year, Sony had announced the new colour options for its DualSense controller, inspired by the galaxy. While the new colour options for the DualSense controller will be available globally, the company has also announced new PS5 covers for the PlayStation 5 console, which will be sold in select regions in the first half of 2022.

The company announced the launch of the PS5 DualSense controller in Galactic Purple, Nova Pink, and Starlight Blue colourways on the PlayStation Blog. These will join the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black colours which were launched back in May. According to Sony, these galaxy-inspired colours for the PlayStation 5 controller have been launched globally and will be available starting January 2022.

Sony has also announced five new PS5 console covers for the company's latest console. PlayStation 5 owners who have managed to get their hands on the device will be able to pick up covers in Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, Midnight Black, Nova Pink, and Starlight Blue colourways to match the DualSense controllers.

The company is yet to reveal pricing for the new DualSense controllers, but the original Black and White controller is currently listed at Rs. 5,990 on Shopatsc.com, while the Cosmic Red colour option is priced at 6,390 on the website. The company adds that both the PS5 console covers and the DualSense controllers will be available via early access in France, Germany, the UK, and the US via PlayStation Direct.

According to Sony, the new PS5 covers will be available for the vanilla PS5 console as well as the PS5 Digital Edition. They can also be installed by users after detaching the original cover and clicking the new one into place. However, unlike the new DualSense controllers, these Galaxy-inspired PS5 covers will initially be sold in select regions.

The Cosmic Red and Midnight Black PS5 console covers will go on sale starting January 2022 in Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the US, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam.

Sony says that the Galactic Purple, Nova Pink, and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers will be launched in the first half of 2022 and will be sold in the above regions. However, PS5 owners in other regions, including India, may have to wait. "We plan to launch the PS5 console covers in additional territories during the year, and we'll announce those details as they become available," the company says on its blog.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PS5 DualSense Controllers, PS5 Galaxy Covers, PlayStation 5 Controllers, Sony, PlayStation 5, PS5, PS5 DualSense Controller Colours, PS5 Galaxy Cover Colours
    David Delima
    As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
    Grofers Renames Itself Blinkit as CEO Albinder Dhindsa Eyes Faster Deliveries
    iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3 Released With App Privacy Report, Apple Music Voice Plan

    Comment
     
     

