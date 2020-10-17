PlayStation 5 price in India has finally been revealed. The new development comes a month after Sony announced the pricing details of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in global markets including the US, the UK, and Australia. Nevertheless, the India release date of the PlayStation 5 series is still a mystery. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are initially coming to Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea Mexico, New Zealand, and the US on November 15.

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price in India

PlayStation 5 is coming to the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 49,990, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition carries a price tag of Rs. 39,990. In comparison, the US pricing of the PlayStation 5 is set at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 36,700) and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,400). In addition to the PlayStation pricing, Sony has revealed that the new DualSense controller will be priced at Rs. 5,990, HD Camera at Rs. 5,190, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset at Rs. 8,590, Media Remote at Rs. 2,590, and DualSense Charging Station at Rs. 2,590.

Initially, Sony India had suggested November 19 as the launch date of the new PlayStation models, though it later redacted that date from its website.

Microsoft is bringing the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X to the Indian market at Rs. 34,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively. The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series S both are already available for pre-orders in the country and that global launch that includes the Indian market is set for November 10. Sony, however, has not yet provided any concrete details about the India launch of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

Sony PlayStation 5 games price in India

Alongside the PlayStation 5 prices, Sony has revealed the pricing of games coming to the new-generation consoles. The titles include Demon's Souls, Destruction AllStars, and Marvel's Spider-man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Edition that each carry a price tag of Rs. 4,999, as well as Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Marvels Spider-man: Miles Morales at Rs. 3,999.

