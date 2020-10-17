Technology News

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Price in India Revealed; Still No Word on Availability

PlayStation 5 price in India has been set at Rs. 49,990, while PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is coming with a price tag of Rs. 39,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 October 2020 14:31 IST
PlayStation 5 is coming to global markets on November 15

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 pricing in the US is set at $499.99
  • Sony has not yet revealed any details about its availability in India
  • PlayStation 5 games’ India pricing has also been announced

PlayStation 5 price in India has finally been revealed. The new development comes a month after Sony announced the pricing details of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in global markets including the US, the UK, and Australia. Nevertheless, the India release date of the PlayStation 5 series is still a mystery. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are initially coming to Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea Mexico, New Zealand, and the US on November 15.

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price in India

PlayStation 5 is coming to the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 49,990, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition carries a price tag of Rs. 39,990. In comparison, the US pricing of the PlayStation 5 is set at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 36,700) and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,400). In addition to the PlayStation pricing, Sony has revealed that the new DualSense controller will be priced at Rs. 5,990, HD Camera at Rs. 5,190, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset at Rs. 8,590, Media Remote at Rs. 2,590, and DualSense Charging Station at Rs. 2,590.

Initially, Sony India had suggested November 19 as the launch date of the new PlayStation models, though it later redacted that date from its website.

Microsoft is bringing the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X to the Indian market at Rs. 34,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively. The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series S both are already available for pre-orders in the country and that global launch that includes the Indian market is set for November 10. Sony, however, has not yet provided any concrete details about the India launch of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

How to Pre-Order Xbox Series X, Series S in India

Sony PlayStation 5 games price in India

Alongside the PlayStation 5 prices, Sony has revealed the pricing of games coming to the new-generation consoles. The titles include Demon's Souls, Destruction AllStars, and Marvel's Spider-man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Edition that each carry a price tag of Rs. 4,999, as well as Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Marvels Spider-man: Miles Morales at Rs. 3,999.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony PlayStation 5 price in India, Sony PlayStation 5, Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price in India, Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, Sony
