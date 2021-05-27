Technology News
PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds

Pre-orders opened at 12pm, and were gone before 12:10pm.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 May 2021 12:23 IST
PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

PlayStation 5

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 price in India is Rs. 49,990
  • Amazon had PS5 restock the longest, it seems
  • Croma, GTS, Prepaid Gamer Card had server issues

PlayStation 5 restocks have, once again, come and gone. India pre-orders for the PS5 went live at 12pm (noon) on Thursday, May 27, and all the stock disappeared within minutes, predictably. Amazon was the only one to display the PS5 in stock for several minutes though. Flipkart went from “coming soon” to “sold out” even before we hit 12pm, just like last time. Games The Shop went down 15 minutes before pre-orders even began — and seemingly never recovered. Prepaid Gamer Card suffered from multiple connection timed out errors beginning prior to 12pm. Croma also suffered from outages right before pre-order time, but recovered soon after. Vijay Sales was out of PS5 stock within a minute. And I never even spotted the buy button on Sony Center and Reliance Digital.

It's essentially the same story at this point. Once again, the situation was indicative of the fact that Sony continues to bring in very few PS5 units into India despite repeatedly witnessing staggering demand. Let's face it, India is just not a priority market for PlayStation. And with demand outpacing supply globally into 2022, the situation isn't going to get better anytime soon. This was only the third PS5 India pre-order round. Albeit on the face of it, it was just 10 days on from the previous restock, but that was done by segregating the same stock into two allotments. All to reportedly ensure that some PS5 units would be shipped closer to the launch of the next PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

PlayStation 5 Review: New Era, Half Jump

Speaking of shipping, Sony Center and Flipkart say to expect deliveries starting June 7. By around 12:05pm, Amazon was giving an approximate delivery date between June 8-11. Meanwhile Croma was saying that it would deliver to my home by June 11. Of course, your mileage might vary depending on local restrictions on non-essential items during the pandemic. I was unable to get a shipping estimate from the others — Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, or Vijay Sales — so please let us know in the comments below if you managed to get to the order completion page.

I would also like to hear from you if you're waiting on the PS5 Digital Edition, which has only been offered once and continues to be ignored by Sony India.

All the PS5 restock seems to be gone for now, but you can keep an eye on the eight aforementioned websites and register for notifications, if you like. You might have better luck checking with a game store near you though — if they are open. Sony India has also set up a helpline at 1800-103-7799 to help PlayStation fans find local retailers across India. Again, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most game stores won't be able to service you depending on restrictions imposed where you live.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Comments

    Akhil Arora
    Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
    Netgear Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX6000) With 350 Square Metre-Coverage Launched in India

    Comment
     
     

